Have you ever wondered who your pet's traditional art doppelgänger is? Well, us neither, but with this new Google Arts and Culture feature, you can find out. The newest update to Google's Art and Culture app now uses AI technology to find your pet's traditional art look-alike. Analysing both photos of your pets and tens of thousands of pieces of art, the app will find your pet's closest match. And while some pet portraits are quite accurate, others are less so, and it's absolutely hilarious. Needing a phone with a great camera to pap your pets? Why not check out our roundup of the best camera phones?

PETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO