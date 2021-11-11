Man accused of leading police on chase, pointing gun at resident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man has been charged after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle in west Charlotte and pointing a gun at someone Wednesday night, authorities said.

Just before 9:45 p.m., an off-duty officer saw a man, later identified as Jaquavian Caldwell, 20, at a gas station on Brookshire Boulevard wearing a bulletproof vest and handling a gun in an troubling way, according to police.

Caldwell then left the gas station and the officer notified authorities. Police tried to pull him over but he refused to stop, leading them on a chase. The vehicle ended up crashing near the intersection of Glenwood Drive and South Hoskins Road.

Authorities said four people jumped out of the vehicle and ran away, but police quickly caught three of them. Officers continued to search for Caldwell, who they said had a stolen gun, which he had pointed at someone nearby.

Caldwell then ran into a storage shed near Tillman Road, where he barricaded himself. Authorities said they set up a perimeter around the area.

Lois Moore lives nearby and said officers came up to his house.

“Asked me to come out and told me I had to leave because it was real dangerous for us right now,” Moore said.

Police worked with SWAT team members to de-escalate the situation and Caldwell eventually surrendered.

Caldwell was charged with going armed to the terror of the public, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle and assault by pointing a gun. He is now being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Channel 9′s Mark Becker learned Caldwell has been arrested more than a dozen times in Charlotte since he turned 18 and became an adult in the legal system.

Charles Robinson is a community leader who has been talking about the revolving door at the jail for years. He said someone needs to reach out and help troubled young people like Caldwell, but said we also need to find ways to keep those who won’t listen off the streets.

“In Charlotte, now we have a revolving door that’s downtown,” Robinson said. “There’s no deterrent here in Charlotte, and we’ve been screaming, telling our Chief Magistrate that we got to change it.”

This is an ongoing investigation. No other details have been released at this point.

