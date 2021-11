Phoebe Dynevor dazzles as the factory girl who became a celebrated ceramic artist in this rather too feelgood period drama. Clarice Cliff was the working-class girl who left school at 13 destined for a life of menial work in the Staffordshire potteries; instead she rose to become a celebrated ceramicist. Her journey from the factory floor is told in this entertaining feelgood period drama, a bright and upbeat film that perhaps comes over as just a bit strenuously cheerful in places. The director is Claire McCarthy and there is a lovely performance by Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne the debutante in Bridgerton), who brings a breezy mischief and stubborn defiance to Clarice, who we meet in her early 20s working as a “paintress” – hand-painting patterns on to the pottery.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO