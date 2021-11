Members of the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus elected Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Scott Perry to be its next chair, the group announced late Monday. “For the past six years, I have stood shoulder to shoulder with the men and women of the Freedom Caucus as we have tirelessly fought to hold the line to promote liberty, safety and prosperity for Americans,” Perry said in a statement Monday evening. “I am grateful to continue to carry the torch for these champions of freedom.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO