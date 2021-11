DENVER (CBS4) – Due to high altitude and lower oxygen concentrations, Colorado has one of the highest incidences of central sleep apnea in the country. That’s according to Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center in Denver. CBS4 talked to a sleep specialist from the hospital, Dr. Raj TerKonda: “Sleep apnea basically means a stop of airflow into your lungs and there’s two types. There’s obstructive sleep apnea, which most people know something about. And then there’s this other entity called central sleep apnea, which is less common nationwide but more common in Colorado due to our altitude.” While snoring is a common symptom...

