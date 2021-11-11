CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
S&P 500, Nasdaq rise on chipmaker boost; Disney weighs on Dow

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
(Reuters) – The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rebounded from two days of declines on Thursday as beaten-down chipmakers led gains, but losses in Walt Disney due to slowing subscriber growth in its streaming video service weighed on the Dow. A record-breaking rally in Wall Street’s main indexes paused earlier...

StreetInsider.com

Retail boost helps lift S&P 500

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday as earnings from Home Depot and retail sales data signaled solid consumer health and eased worries about a Federal Reserve that may have to become more aggressive in the face of rising inflation. Data showed retail sales jumped 1.7% in...
RETAIL
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For November 15, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE: WMG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion before the opening bell. Warner Music shares rose 2% to $49.30 in after-hours trading. Vicinity Motor Corp....
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Stocks tick up, dollar holds high following strong retail data

LONDON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday as the dollar extended gains and strong U.S. retail sales data tempered concerns about the global economy. On Tuesday, the Commerce Department reported that U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in October as shoppers kicked off the holiday-buying season, rising 1.7%, ahead of economist expectations.
STOCKS
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Lael Brainard
Person
Walt Disney
MarketWatch

Home Depot, Nike share gains lead Dow's 68-point jump

Behind strong returns for shares of Home Depot and Nike, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Tuesday afternoon. Shares of Home Depot (HD) and Nike (NKE) have contributed to the index's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) is trading 68 points (0.2%) higher. Home Depot's shares have gained $21.32 (5.8%) while those of Nike have risen $3.03 (1.8%), combining for a roughly 160-point boost for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Visa (V) Microsoft (MSFT) and Travelers (TRV) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) slumped 0.52% to $162.67 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.39% to 4,700.90 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.15% to 36,142.22. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Johnson & Johnson closed $17.25 below its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 4.08% to $1,054.73 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.76% to 15,973.86 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.15% to 36,142.22. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Tesla Inc. closed $188.76 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slid 1.32% to $342.96 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.76% to 15,973.86 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.15% to 36,142.22. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $41.37 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 narrowly miss 66th record close of 2021 amid gains in Home Depot and chip-maker stocks

The S&P 500 on Tuesday barely missed finishing in record territory for the 66th time thus far this year, as stocks in consumer discretionary and information technology supported a broad-market advance. The climb for the session came as retail sales jumped 1.7% in October, the government said, surpassing forecasts for a 1.5% rise and logging the biggest gain since March when households received billions in federal stimulus money. Excluding autos, sales rose 1.4%. There were some questions about the impact of inflation on the data because the report does not account for inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% at 36,142, the S&P 500 index climbed 0.4% to around 4,700 and the Nasdaq Composite Index closed 0.8% at 15,974, on the back of gains of semiconductor manufacturers Qualcomm Inc. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. . Meanwhile, Home Depot Inc rose 5.8% after the home-improvement retailer reported fiscal third-quarter profit, net sales and same-store sales that beat expectations.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) rallied 1.02% to $339.51 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.39% to 4,700.90 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.15% to 36,142.22. Microsoft Corp. hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $338.79, which the company reached on November 5th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) advanced 1.96% to $347.56 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.04% to 15,853.85 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $36.77 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Tough One'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) is a very good company. Despite having a giant run recently, he expects the stock to go "even higher still." When asked about NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO), Cramer said he recommends Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Rivian Automotive,...
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

