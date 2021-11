After asking that Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, take a psychiatric exam as part of her lawsuit against Los Angeles County, a federal judge denied the request. According to The Associated Press, Los Angeles County attempted to have Bryant and others submit to psychiatric evaluations to determine if those who are testifying in the case suffered emotional distress over photos of the crash scene and bodies at the site of Kobe and their daughter, Gigi’s death.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO