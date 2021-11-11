CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Recipe for Hearty Pasta That Updates a Jamaican Classic

By Patty Diez
Eater
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the pan-Caribbean restaurant Kokomo opened in Brooklyn in the summer of 2020, diners were initially surprised to find a flatbread pizza topped with creamy pasta on the menu. But this wasn’t just any pasta. It was Rasta pasta, an Italy-meets-Jamaica dish of noodles topped with seasoned vegetables. Credit...

