CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, NY

FL1 SPORTS PODCAST: Waterloo Girls Cross Country (podcast)

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago

The girls cross country team for Waterloo has won back-to-back Section V championships, securing the Class C title on Saturday November 6, 2021. Members of the team join Paul Russo in studio to discuss the sectional meet, their season, and preparing for the state finals on Saturday November 13, 2021.

.

Deputies report the arrest of an Ontario woman following a domestic incident. Investigators say Samantha Johnson, of Ontario was arrested ... MORE

Police arrested a Geneva man on a felony reckless assault charge after an incident on November 6. Police were called ... MORE

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Hobart earns bid to Bushnell Bowl

The Hobart College football team will make its 13th postseason appearance since the start of the 2000 season. The Statesmen (8-2) will travel to New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, to take on Westminster College (8-2) in the 2021 Asa S. Bushnell Bowl. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. Hobart...
HOBART, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FRESH TAKES: A November football special edition (podcast)

Watch live at 9:15 pm! Paul Russo and Nick Felice are in studio for a whole episode on football. In addition to the usual breakdowns and predictions, they’ll discuss the biggest headlines from the NFL and NCAA seasons so far, and talk how important the stretch run will be for teams.
NFL
FingerLakes1.com

Hobart shuts out Rochester to retain Centennial Cup

Running back Tim Denham Jr. scored three second quarter touchdowns and the defense pitched its second shut out of the season as the Hobart College football team retained The Centennial Cup with a 31-0 win at the University of Rochester this afternoon. The Centennial Cup was inaugurated in 2007 to recognize the 100th game in the Rochester-Hobart rivalry. The teams have played 113 times now. Hobart has won 58 times, Rochester has 48 victories, and there have been seven ties. This is the 14th time they have played for the trophy.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterloo, NY
City
Ontario, NY
Waterloo, NY
Sports
City
Geneva, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Ithaca falls to Cortland in Cortaca Jug, 28-27

The 62nd Cortaca Jug Game at the SUNY Cortland Stadium Complex lived up to the hype between two nationally ranked teams as No. 13/14 Cortland eked out a 28-27 victory over No. 18 Ithaca on November 13. Cortland completes a perfect 10-0 regular season, and regains the Jugs after a four-year wait, while Ithaca finishes the year with an 8-2 mark.
ITHACA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Cornell completes weekend sweep with 11-3 win over RPI

Senior forward Max Andreev scored four goals and added an assist, headlining the Cornell men’s hockey team’s fireworks display on Saturday night in the form of a 11-3 victory over Rensselaer at Lynah Rink. The game marked Cornell’s first with 11 goals since a Feb. 21, 1979 decision over Harvard by the same score, and Andreev became the first Big Red player to rack up five points in a single game since 2003.
HOCKEY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

51K+
Followers
9K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy