FL1 SPORTS PODCAST: Waterloo Girls Cross Country (podcast)

The girls cross country team for Waterloo has won back-to-back Section V championships, securing the Class C title on Saturday November 6, 2021. Members of the team join Paul Russo in studio to discuss the sectional meet, their season, and preparing for the state finals on Saturday November 13, 2021.

Deputies report the arrest of an Ontario woman following a domestic incident. Investigators say Samantha Johnson, of Ontario was arrested ... MORE

Police arrested a Geneva man on a felony reckless assault charge after an incident on November 6. Police were called ... MORE