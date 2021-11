I grew-up in a middle-class suburb of post-war America. Dinah Shore told us to “See the U.S.A. in our Chevrolet,” and I drank a glass of milk watching a portrait of President Dwight Eisenhower while the television played “Hail to the Chief.” You get the picture. At the core of this American pride was the conviction that we enjoyed representative government where all voices were heard. We were terrified of the Soviet Union which was governed by a singularly all-powerful political party. They had elections but theirs only offered members of the same dreaded Communist Party. Opposing views were drowned out by their system. The American way was a two-party system and it was far better because each had the chance to convince voters of their respective programs. We might not always agree about policies but “we the people” always had a firm belief that our views would be heard.

