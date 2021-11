Lufthansa Group posted a positive adjusted operating profit for first since the pandemic and expects to avoid cash drain in the seasonally tough final quarter of the year. The European airline group recorded an adjusted EBIT of €17 million ($20 million) for the three months ending 30 September - or €272 million excluding restructuring costs. The return to the black was driven by record profits at its freight operation Lufthansa Cargo and by a turnaround at budget unit Eurowings.

