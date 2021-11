Jadon Sancho had not been playing regularly enough for Manchester United to warrant an England call-up, according to Gareth Southgate, though he backed the young winger to break his way into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting line-up.Sancho has found himself among the substitutes recently after struggling to hit the ground running at Old Trafford following his £73m move from Borussia Dortmund during the summer.The 21-year-old was included in Southgate's squad for the October internationals but the England manager admitted that his performances and playing time would need to improve in order for him to retain his place in future camps.Sancho has...

