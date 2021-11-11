CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soaring prices threaten to limit holiday buying

Bluffton News-Banner
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — A worsening surge of inflation for such bedrock necessities as food, rent, autos and heating oil is setting Americans up for a financially difficult Thanksgiving and holiday shopping season. Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2 percent in October compared with a year earlier, leaving families facing...

news-banner.com

