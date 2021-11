Finally an interesting piece of news this dreary second week of November. The Seattle Seahawks have the most to gain (or lose) out of the entire NFC this week. With the dreadful start and the state of the NFC wild card, Seattle has found themselves in the 20s far more often than not this season. Whereas the Green Bay Packers have already nearly clinched their puny little North division, Week 10 holds a 24% swing in playoff chances for the Seahawks.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO