Fort Myers grilled cheese restaurant puts new twist on old classic

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Award-winning restaurant, the American Grilled Cheese Kitchen, joined More in the Morning on Thursday to cook up some of their delicious dishes.

American Grilled Cheese Kitchen puts a new twist on an old classic meal.

Steven Brown-Cestero, the chef at American Grilled Cheese Kitchen, cooked up a variety of their sandwiches, including a mac and cheese grilled cheese!

Not only is Steven a chef, but he is also a veteran! Click here for more information on American Grilled Cheese Kitchen.