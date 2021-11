Dominion Voting Systems filed suit this week against Fox Corp., as it seeks to establish that Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch bore responsibility when Fox News guests and personalities made false claims about the election systems company’s role in the 2020 presidential election. The lawsuit, which was filed Monday in Delaware Superior Court (read it here), follows defamation lawsuits that Dominion has filed against Fox News itself. The network is seeking a dismissal of that lawsuit, arguing that the claim is an attack on its First Amendment right to report on the election. The new lawsuit (read it here) appears to be an...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 DAYS AGO