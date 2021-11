‘Contestation at the borderlands between migration, childhood and care: An exploration of child language brokers and lone child migrants‘. Sarah: This talk is about the care that children provide for other in the context of migration. For example, I talk about how young people who translate and interpret for family (known as child language brokering) do this activity for family members and that it can be considered an act of care. However, I also argue that child language brokering is made harder for young people because they often translate in public spaces that are embedded in hostile immigration contexts. I also talk about separated child migrants, these are children and young people who migrate alone or without kin. I discuss how it is important to focus on their care for each other but also how this care sometimes plugs a gap left from a lack of welfare and social care provision.

