CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Cuthbert the Caterpillar arrested in Aldi Christmas advert following M&S legal row

By Kate Gill
The Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAldi’s highly-anticipated 2021 Christmas advert has been released, capturing Cuthbert the Caterpillar being arrested. Fan saw Kevin the Carrot return while a...

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Asda’s Christmas advert revisits ‘little moments’ lost during the pandemic

Asda is the latest retailer to unveil its 2021 Christmas advert, which follows the life of a mother and her family in the lead up to Christmas day.The campaign, which will premiere on Friday, 5 November, showcases the supermarket’s Christmas food range.This includes a chocolate orange dessert, blood orange and gin smoked salmon, and a range of party food platters.The advert opens with a woman entering an Asda store, accompanied by her partner and two children. As they make their way through the store, she looks down and her shoes transform into gold ice skates.The backdrop changes, and the family...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Aldi replaces Kevin The Carrot in Christmas advert with new character

Aldi has released a teaser for its annual Christmas advert, revealing that it has replaced its famous Kevin The Carrot character with a new animated figure.For the past five years, the supermarket has created popular campaigns revolving around Kevin The Carrot. However, the beloved character was nowhere to be seen in the new trailer, which marked the debut of Ebanana Scrooge, a banana who hates Christmas.The 20-second teaser shows a child Ebanana waiting for Santa Claus while snuggled up next to a mince pie in front of a roaring log fire on Christmas Eve.A mystery hand then appears on...
ENTERTAINMENT
Indy100

Aldi’s new Christmas advert features ‘Marcus Radishford’ and people are loving it

Aldi has featured a character called Marcus Radishford in their latest Christmas advert and people think it is brilliant. The advert is a play on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol and features characters including “Ebanana” Scrooge who is shown the spirit of Christmas by Kevin the Carrot – a character who has appeared in the supermarket's festive ads for the last six years.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M S#Advert#Aldi
The Independent

Marcus Rashford stars in Aldi’s Christmas advert with the return of Kevin the Carrot

Aldi has unveiled its full-length Christmas advert for 2021 featuring footballer Marcus Rashford as a radish and – to the delight of his adoring fans – Kevin the Carrot and his entire family.The supermarket released a teaser advert starring a new character in the Aldi-verse, Ebanana Scrooge, hinting at a classic Christmas Carol storyline.Alongside the advert, Aldi has launched a festive campaign to donate 1.8 million meals to families who need help across the UK over the Christmas period.In the teaser, viewers were introduced to Ebanana Scrooge as a young fruit who has his dreams crushed after Santa Claus...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Sainsbury’s 2021 Christmas advert encourages families to ‘savour’ every moment

Sainsbury’s has released its Christmas advert for 2021, which stops time during a Christmas dinner to encourage viewers to savour the upcoming celebrations.The supermarket’s festive advert follows in the footsteps of John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, Aldi and more, who released their adverts in early November this year.The advert aims to capture a snapshot in time where family and friends are gathered together to mark the joyous occasion, after many people were forced to isolate or spend Christmas without their loved ones due to lockdown restrictions.In the 60-second spot, viewers see time freeze after someone plugs in the Christmas tree...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Tesco’s Christmas advert featuring double-jabbed Santa is most complained about campaign of the year

Tesco’s Christmas advert for 2021, which features Santa Claus bearing a Covid vaccine pass, has become the most complained about ad of the year so far.The TV campaign, titled “This Christmas, Nothing’s Stopping Us”, garnered more than 3,000 complaints after anti-vaxxers launched a #BoycottTesco campaign on social media.The supermarket’s minute-and-a-half festive spot shows Britons taking full advantage of Christmas this year after lockdown restrictions prevented most people from coming together to celebrate the holiday season.In one scene, a reporter appears on TV to tell viewers that “Santa could be quarantined” – but he is then shown presenting his Covid...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Christmas food 2021: Our guide to this year’s festive offerings from M&S, Aldi and more

In the words of Love Actually’s Billy Mack: “I feel it in my fingers, I feel it in my toes, Christmas is all around me, and so the feeling grows”. If you’re yet to get excited then an advent calendar is the perfect place to start. But, if, like us, your Christmas is all about the food and drink, then planning your menu is sure to ramp up the anticipation, big time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
prima.co.uk

How to buy the Percy Pig toy from the M&S Christmas advert

Marks and Spencer are now selling everyone’s favourite porcine friend, Percy Pig, as a plush new stuffed toy. The limited edition soft toy has had a special seasonal makeover ahead of the Christmas period and comes sporting a red Christmas hat and scarf. Measuring in at 60cm in height, the...
SHOPPING
goodhousekeeping.com

Aldi launches Christmas gin range

Aldi has announced that it is launching five new gin flavours as part of its Christmas 2021 drinks offering. All new flavours are being offered in-store and online as part of the retailer's premium Haysmith's gin range. The new bottles are:. Haysmith’s Blood Orange & Wild Berry Gin. Haysmith’s Spiced...
DRINKS
Advertising Age

Aldi's 'A Christmas Carrot' puts a foodie spin on Dickens' classic tale

Having teased its holiday ad last week with a flashback clip that introduced new character "Ebanana Scrooge," Aldi has now revealed the full-length story, a food-based spin on Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol." "A Christmas Carrot" (what else?) sees the rotten banana shown the meaning of the holidays by none...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

McDonald’s worker reveals three secrets about drive-thrus

A McDonald’s worker has shared three little-known facts about the fast food chain in a viral TikTok.New Zealand McDonald’s worker @charlton.a’s video will make you think again before saying anything private in your car while you’re waiting for your food at a drive-thru. The TikToker revealed that, when you’re in the drive-thru, the workers can apparently “hear everything”, even when their microphones are off. @charlton.a #mcdonalds #nz #fyp ♬ original sound - Xb up He also said that their cameras take a “mugshot” of you so they know which order is yours. You can also...
RESTAURANTS
natureworldnews.com

'Farm of Horror': Farmer Sentenced for Cruelty of 200 Animals in UK's Biggest Animal Rescue Mission

A farmer has been imprisoned after Wildlife conservation authorities detected and retrieved over 200 animals from horrible surroundings in Geoffrey Bennett's property. The 68-year-old farmer abandoned two starving ponies experiencing parasitic illnesses and a sickly goat that fell in his cage. After officers seized Hurst Farm in Ripley, Surrey, in January 2019, a number of 22 sickly animals had to be executed by veterinarians due too much health problems.
ANIMALS
Mashed

This Is The Most Popular Fried Chicken Chain In The US, According To New Report

Do you love fried chicken? We know we sure do. An exemplary fried chicken will feature juicy meat with a crispy, well-seasoned crust: Something we enjoy making at home when we have the time and space to deal with a bunch of hot oil, and something we'll order out when we don't. Luckily, when we want to eat fried chicken out, there are tons of restaurants and fast food spots where we can find tasty versions of the dish, ranging from upscale interpretations at sit-down restaurants like Jean-George Vongerichten's NYC spot Perry St. to of, course, old standby chains such as Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, and Church's (via Food & Wine).
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Aldi Black Friday deals 2021: When the sale starts and what deals to expect on Nintendo, Apple and more

The countdown to Black Friday – the sale which is undoubtedly the biggest shopping event of the year – is officially on. And just like last year, we’re hoping to see prices slashed across tech, beauty, home appliances and more at some of our favourite stores.Though the event may have begun as just a one-day sale in the US to mark the beginning of the festive shopping season, it has since spread worldwide with many retailers joining in on the weekend-long event, concluding on Cyber Monday. Year-on-year increasingly more retailers are taking part in the sale but, while the likes...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy