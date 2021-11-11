Jim Mora named UConn's next head football coach

Jim Mora, who spent six seasons as UCLA's head football coach from 2012-2017, was named UConn's new coach on Thursday, signing a five-year deal that will pay him $1.5 million the first season. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

Jim Mora brought up one of his favorite sayings Thursday when talking about the challenges that he'll face as UConn's next head football coach.

He's assuming command of a struggling program that's nearing the end of its 10th straight losing season and has gone 10-47 since 2016. Attendance and fan interest have drastically fallen off. Recruiting is difficult given the sad state of the Huskies, who are now playing an independent schedule.

And that's just a start.

"I recognize the challenge and relish the challenge," Mora said. "I'm a competitor. I love to compete. I love a hard challenge. There's a saying that I really like, and that's 'hard things are hard.' I just think this is an amazing opportunity."

UConn announced Thursday its hiring of Mora, 59, who has 31 years of coaching experience and previously served as a head coach in the NFL (Seattle, Atlanta) and (UCLA) ranks. Mora received a five-year deal that runs through 2026, earning $1.5 million in his first season with the possibility of an additional $200,000 annually in performance incentives.

Mora and UConn athletic director Benedict spoke to the media during a Zoom session from Idaho where Mora lives. They've spent some quality time together.

"We've gotten a chance to know each other very well over the course of the last month through zoom calls and then over the last four days in person," Mora said. "I've had a chance to talk to many people in the UConn Nation. It's just been overwhelming to feel the support and the passion and the commitment to the program and the desire to see this program become prominent again. I know it's a heavy task but it's one that I welcome and I'm excited about taking on.

"I'm excited to get back to Storrs and begin to develop relationships with people in that area, whether it be members of the community, high school coaches, our student-athletes, people on the campus. This is an opportunity for me to go to a nationally-known brand. Everybody knows UConn. Across the country, we know UConn, primarily because of the success of the basketball programs, the baseball program, field hockey and other sports. I feel we can do some things in football that can bring us up to a level where people are proud of that program."

Mora, a 1993 University of Washington graduate, will join the UConn football staff as an assistant coach for the remainder of the season, allowing him to evaluate the team and perform various duties including recruiting. He'll officially become the head coach on Nov. 28, the day after UConn's season finale against Houston.

This will be Mora's second stint as a college head coach.

In six seasons at UCLA (2012-2017), Mora guided the Bruins to a 46-30 overall mark, to a 2012 Pac-12 South Championship, four bowl games and victories in the 2013 Sun Bowl and 2014 Alamo Bowl. UCLA was ranked as high as seventh during his tenure that ended with his firing. Thirty of his players were NFL Draft picks.

After working as a television analyst, Mora is eager to return to the sideline.

"When the job came open, I expressed my interest," Mora said. "I have a burning desire to coach again for many, many reasons. I love being on the sidelines. I love the competitive aspect of recruiting and the game. I love the strategic part. Maybe more than anything, I love the relationships with the players."

"... As I got into discussions with David and we got deeper into this thing, my juices just really started to flow and it became something that I was very, very passionate about."

At first, Mora wasn't on Benedict's short list of candidates for the opening. Benedict began the search after Randy Edsall announced his resignation in early September. Lou Spanos is serving as the interim head coach. UConn is 1-8 heading into Saturday's game at Clemson.

Benedict said there was a lot of interest in the job.

"In the end, there was no one more committed or enthusiastic or showed more interest than coach Mora did throughout the whole time that we had been speaking," Benedict said. "I can't say exactly how or who gave me his contact information, but someone did bring his name up to me and said, 'Hey, this is what the program needs.'"

Benedict became convinced that Mora was the right choice after extensive conversations.

"I was brutally honest with what I think the opportunity is, but also the challenge," Benedict said. "It's really important to me that the person that was going to ultimately take on this challenge and become our head coach was fully committed, fully aware and fully prepared to take this one. ... There's always going to be surprises as a new person to a campus when you haven't been working there. But he's going to be coming in eyes wide open and ready to go."

Mora has already started preparing his plan to rebuild the program.

He's watched some UConn games on television. He plans to connect with the community and students as well as develop relationships with state high school football coaches. He'll stress the importance of drawing the state's best players to Storrs.

"I'm looking forward to the next three weeks where I can do some evaluation of our players, of our staff, of our program in general, and get a feel in person for the level of talent," Mora said. "What I've seen when I've watched games on television is a team that's going through a really difficult transition and yet they're continuing to fight for each other, continuing to play hard, continuing to demonstrate effort and a good attitude. I think those are things that we can absolutely build on."

Mora realizes it will take time to conquer the challenges ahead.

At the end of the day, he wants people to be proud of the football team.

"We have to make incremental gains every single day," Mora said. "We can't waste a moment in our pursuit of regaining respect and becoming competitive. It's a perpetual journey. We have to find ways to measure our success outside the scoreboard initially. ... It's about building and maintaining and cultivating the right culture, the right environment where everyday everybody in that building is fully committed — fully committed — to doing the things that we need to do to gain ground every single day and take steps toward our objective.

"As we go through time, that objective will change and the vision will change and grow. But the philosophy of attacking every day with a passion to be better, that's never going to change."

