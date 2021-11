“We really see ourselves disrupting Rivian,” Mina Nada, CEO and co-founder of Zoomo, told TechCrunch. Rivian is an electric vehicle startup that’s building an electric SUV and an electric pickup truck — it went public last week at an implied valuation of $90 billion. “We think that it doesn’t make sense for 90% of deliveries in the United States of two kilogram burgers to be done in two-ton vehicles. And we really think that that’s going to change fundamentally to being Zoomo vehicles in the future.”

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO