DURHAM, Calif. — A Durham man has been arrested after Butte County Sheriff's Deputies say he threatened to kill his father and barricaded himself in his apartment for hours. Deputies were called to the home in the 2100 block of the Durham-Dayton Highway around 10:30 Monday night for reports of a fight at the apartment. When they arrived a man told them his son was inside and had threatened to kill him with a knife.

DURHAM, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO