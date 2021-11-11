CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

This Is The Perfect Gift For Your Peloton-Obsessed Friend

thezoereport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last few years, Peloton has become a household name, so much so that you probably know more people who have a Peloton bike (or treadmill) than not. And when it comes to gifts for the Peloton fanatic, you may be surprised at how many options there are out there. While...

www.thezoereport.com

Comments / 0

Related
allears.net

The Disney Gift Your Friends Will Actually USE

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. All the holiday decorations and treats in Disney World are reminding us that it’s the most wonderful time of the year!. It’s also a stressful time of the year,...
LIFESTYLE
fabulousarizona.com

Why Home Fragrance Makes the Perfect Holiday Gift

This holiday season, spoil your loved ones with the gift of wellness from locally owned Phoenicia Essence. With the ease of simply touching a button (all diffusers are Bluetooth controlled so you can set your fragrance to work on-demand or on a schedule!), the aroma dispersed via Phoenicia Essence’s cold air diffusing technology will calm the mind, body and soul. Not to mention, a beautiful fragrance can enhance and elevate any home or office setting.
SHOPPING
The Weather Channel

These 10 Items Are The Perfect Gift For Any Pet Lover

These products were selected by StackCommerce, which created this article. The products are not endorsed by the Weather.com editorial team. If you buy something through these links, Weather.com will get a small share of revenue from your purchase. You care about your pet so much, so it only makes sense...
PET SERVICES
HuffingtonPost

Gifts For Your Minimalist Friend Who's All About Aesthetics

You know that friend whose actual life looks like a #styleinspo Instagram page? That person who never seems to sweat and somehow can wear white all day without getting it dirty? This is for them. Your always-on-trend bestie may dress like someone from an #aesthetic dream — but they’re a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Lizzo
Cosmopolitan

15 Best Home Gifts for All Your Decor-Obsessed Pals

Odds are you've taken the time to fill your own home with pieces that bring you joy. Maybe you have a unique mirror that brightens your day-to-day, or perhaps you've got some well-placed decorative objects that make the space feel like you. Either way, you've likely created a cozy, comfortable space for yourself to relax and hang out. And once you understand exactly how amazing that is, you probably want everyone in your life to enjoy that same experience. Of course, it's not always realistic to hire an interior designer for every person on your list this season. But there are definitely ways to help make someone's home feel a little bit more like the sanctuary it should be. Enter: the best home gifts for sprucing up legit any space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
KXRM

Does your child love L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls? Get them these 20 perfect gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gifts for kids who love L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls are best?  L.O.L. Surprise! dolls can be found in just about any store that sells toys. L.O.L. stands for “Lil Outrageous Littles,” and they’re considered a surprise because they come wrapped in opaque paper, so you never […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
Slate

The Perfect Gift for That Person Who’s Impossible to Buy For

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication. In...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#The Perfect Gift#The Bike Bike#Tread#Tzr
mediapost.com

Scrooge Less Of A Humbug After Receiving The Gift Of A Peloton

After its widely criticized ad in 2019 that drew comparisons to the dystopian Netflix TV show Black Mirror, Peloton is back this season with a new holiday ad that significantly tones down the fear and dehumanization of the previous ad. The new ad, via Adam & Eve, is based on...
ENTERTAINMENT
HuffingtonPost

21 Animal-Friendly Gifts For The Vegan In Your Life

Whether a person has been vegan for years or it’s a new life change, knowing that they have the support of loved ones is incredibly valuable. After all, it’s not all that easy or simple to make this kind of commitment. For most people, it goes beyond simply eating vegan and extends into the kinds of products they buy and businesses they support. Being able to give your pal a holiday gift that honors their choices is a thoughtful way to show you value and respect their identity.
LIFESTYLE
ABC 4

Custom artwork perfect for holiday gifts

Lagom by Natalie has you covered for the most creative holiday gifts this season. Owner, Natalie Heileson, joins us today to showcase some of the products she has to offer and the reason why she started her business. She incorporated the word “Lagom” into her business’ name since it reflects...
DESIGN
Thrillist

Great Fitness Gifts for Your Most Active Friends

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. Working out took on a whole new meaning during the pandemic....
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Outside Online

Gift Ideas for Fitness-Obsessed Loved Ones

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today and save 50 percent. Turtlebox Gen 2 Speaker ($399) Cranked to the max, the Gen 2 is capable of hitting 120 decibels—as loud as a...
SHOPPING
Interesting Engineering

7 Ingenious Tech Gifts You Can Give Your Introverted Friend

Choosing a gift for a loved one is not an easy feat, especially when you are doing so for your introverted friend. Personality and interests often play a major role while choosing a gift, hence, it’s essential to know the likes and dislikes of your friend before you zero down upon gifts. However, given that introverts usually have different choices, opinions, and interests compared to their extrovert counterparts, it’s essential to choose a present that fits their bill. Keeping these things in mind, we’ve come up with a list of tech gifts for your pal.
ELECTRONICS
kiss951.com

Perfect Inexpensive Secret Santa Gifts

If you’re going in on a holiday gift exchange, there are plenty of inexpensive gifts to choose from. There are certain things you just can’t go wrong with, like phone accessories. Here are some gifts that Bustle found that won’t fail:. Animal charging cable protector and organizer. Phone ring holder.
SHOPPING
Well+Good

These Zodiac Necklaces Are the Perfect Gift for the Friend Who’s Always Checking Their Horoscope

In every family or friend group, there's at least one person who's into astrology. Perhaps these people are casual star-gazers, who, say, have their sun signs in their Instagram bio, or enjoy some friendly zodiac-related discourse. Other, more fervent celestial beings might go as far as to ask you for your birth place and time in hopes of mapping your birth chart, or religiously mark the dates of Mercury retrogrades on their calendars for the upcoming year.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Refinery29

10 Gifts That Will Render Your Film-Loving Friends Speechless

Got any movie-loving friends or family? It's difficult to find the perfect gifts for movie lovers who seemingly have it all. In the days of infinite streaming platforms, it can seem like there's not much to actually gift a movie lover when seemingly every ever made movie is a click away. But there's still a way to celebrate your favorite cinephile on theme. The trick is finding the clever gifts about movies that will complement their hours of movie-watching. (Of course, a really luxe box set never goes out of style, either.) Whether they're aspiring film buffs, superfans of a specific classic, or somewhere in between, we've done all the work to find the best-of-the-best cinematic gifts to give this holiday season. Keep scrolling to check one more person off your gift-giving list. Oh, and don't forget to add to cart.
MOVIES
Greatist

The 20 Best Gifts for Your Friend Who Uses UberEats Waaay Too Much

OK, it’s us. We’re that friend who uses UberEats too much. Is it grocery budget-busting? Sure, and we’re totally willing to admit we have a problem. If you’ve got a friend who knows all their food delivery peeps by name, you might be wondering what kind of gift to get them this holiday season to help encourage their love of home-cooked food.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy