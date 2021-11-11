BostInno's 2021 Inno on Fire

Senior Director, Employee Engagement & Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) at National Church Residences. As the new Senior Director of Employee Engagement and Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DEI), Lachandra will help National Church Residences meet its mission by championing an inclusive and cultural-competent work environment to better serve its employees, residents, volunteers and communities. She is responsible for co-designing, developing, executing and managing system- and site-level programs and initiatives that enable, promote and advance a diverse workforce, as well as an inclusive culture.
