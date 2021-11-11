CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

BostInno's 2021 Inno on Fire

By Sam Mintz
bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to stay ahead of who & what is next?...

www.bizjournals.com

WOLF

Person jumps from 8th Street Bridge

WYOMING BORO, LUZERNE COUNTY - (WOLF) — The Luzerne County Fire Company reported that just before 11:00 a.m., a person was said to have jumped from the 8th Street Bridge in the Wyoming Boro of Luzerne County. Multiple departments worked on the incident; a Pennsylvania State Police Helicopter spotted the...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
CBS Denver

Firefighters Respond To Burning Abandoned Building On York Street In Denver

(CBS4) – Denver Fire Department responded to a fire at what was believed to be an abandoned building in the area of the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood of Denver Tuesday. According to DPD, crews responded to the structure fire at 4236 York Street. (credit: CBS) The flames could be seen at 11:50 a.m. from across the city. A half hour later there was still smoke coming from the building.
DENVER, CO
bizjournals

Jaime Michelle Cain

Lipsitz Green Scime Cambria is pleased to announce that Jaime Michelle Cain has joined the firm as a Junior Partner. Ms. Cain has extensive experience serving the legal needs of buyers, sellers, lenders, landlords, owners, and other stakeholders in all facets of real estate transactions. She also represents a wide spectrum of businesses in a variety of corporate law matters. Ms. Cain is Coalition Leader of Under One Roof and Legislative Director of New York Capital Region Apartment Association.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Chris Bigley

Henderson Brothers is pleased to welcome Chris Bigley as a Client Support Specialist in our Employee Benefits Division. He brings 20+ years of experience in the insurance industry. Chris was hired in June of 2021.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
bizjournals

Malvika Sinha

EDUCATION: Arizona State University (Tempe, AZ), University of California (Berkeley, CA) Coppersmith Brockelman hired Malvika Sinha to address growing demand for commercial litigation. Her experience with high-stakes disputes, including environmental and pharmaceutical litigation, high-value financial elder abuse, internal investigations and breach of fiduciary duty claims in competing jurisdictions prepared her to handle complex cases, and her background in mediation and settlement negotiations helps clients avoid lengthy trials and get back to business sooner.
TEMPE, AZ
bizjournals

People on the Move

Sport Oregon is pleased to announce the addition of Tracey Lam to its Board of Directors. An award-winning communications professional with more than 20 years of experience in television news, nonprofit, program development and equity work, Tracey is the Director of Programs and Communications for Partners in Diversity. Previously, Tracey worked in communications at the OHSU Center for Diversity and Inclusion and Make-A-Wish Oregon, and at KATU-TV as the Executive Producer of Special Projects.
OREGON STATE
bizjournals

Lachandra B. Baker, MBA, CDP, ABC, CTA

Senior Director, Employee Engagement & Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) at National Church Residences. As the new Senior Director of Employee Engagement and Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DEI), Lachandra will help National Church Residences meet its mission by championing an inclusive and cultural-competent work environment to better serve its employees, residents, volunteers and communities. She is responsible for co-designing, developing, executing and managing system- and site-level programs and initiatives that enable, promote and advance a diverse workforce, as well as an inclusive culture.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Jennifer Agnello

In her new role as market executive for Dental Care Plus Group, Jennifer Agnello drives strategic business initiatives for DCPG’s commercial dental insurance business. She leads a local and regional team dedicated to delivering improvements to the broker, provider and member experience through key investments in technology, customer service and communication.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

40 Under 40 2021: Ben Auton, SpearTip

Auton helped create the company’s scalable recurring revenue model which has contributed to SpearTip's 436% revenue growth. Our way of recognizing the strength and importance of the largest and fastest growing companies in the region. Join us on center ice for this dinner celebration!. Register now. Deadline: Friday, December 17,...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Dayton trucking company continues expansion streak

Dayton Freight Lines Inc. — one of the largest companies in the Dayton region — is again expanding its footprint. Most recently the company has opened new service centers in Sioux City, Iowa and Rochester, Minnesota. Dayton Freight’s Sioux City facility relocated to a new building two miles south of...
SIOUX CITY, IA
bizjournals

Denver brokerage Trelora eyes whole country for flat-fee real estate services

Trelora, a Denver-based real estate brokerage, is steadily expanding its footprint. The company is now operating in eight states, having entered California earlier this month. Rather than Trelora's agents working on a standard 6% commission, the brokerage charges clients a flat fee between $3,000 and $4,000. Because the agents are full-time, salaried employees, they’re able to work in a client’s best interest without relying on the commission payment, said Brady Miller, CEO of Trelora.
DENVER, CO
CBS Boston

10 Forced Out After Fire In Lawrence At Multi-Family Home

LAWRENCE (CBS) — 10 people were forced out of a multi-family home on Margin Street in Lawrence after a fire on Sunday night. Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said the department received multiple calls about the fire at around 9:30 p.m. “The deputy on arrival had heavy fire blowing out the first floor and out onto the second floor. People were exiting the building, scattered,” said Chief Moriarty. There was a report of a person still inside, but crews did not find anyone inside the home. Firefighters were able put out the blaze, but remained on the scene late Sunday night to watch out for any flare-ups. Firefighters on the scene after a fire broke out at a two-story home in Lawrence. (WBZ-TV) The cause of the fire is unknown, and there are no reported injuries at this time. The Andover and Methuen Fire Departments assisted in putting out the fire.
LAWRENCE, MA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Fire Department Demonstrates Thanksgiving Safety With Fried Turkey Fire

CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Fire Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office want to make sure your Thanksgiving is safe. On Tuesday, they demonstrated what could happen if you decide to use a turkey fryer. If a fried turkey is on the menu this Thanksgiving, please exercise some safety tips to protect you, your family, & your property. Don't overfill; never put a frozen turkey in hot oil; always cook outside away from any structure. Be safe and have a great holiday (Merritt). pic.twitter.com/BegZJj46pl — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 16, 2021 In addition to the garage catching fire, the grease would splatter and cause serious burns for the person cooking it. If you’re going to use the deep fryer, make sure you’re in an open space and never put a frozen turkey into boiling oil. Make sure to have a fire extinguisher next to you in case of a fire.
CHICAGO, IL

