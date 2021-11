Bella Hadid shared one of her most candid Instagram posts today, reflecting on her own mental health journey and the side of her that doesn't appear on social media. Hadid shared a carousel featuring Willow Smith speaking about the anxiety everyone feels but tries to hide and then selfies of her crying during her own tougher private moments. Hadid appears with an IV in one shot; the model was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012.

