Diseases & Treatments

5 ways to manage painful diabetes complications

Connecticut Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - Technology has come a long way in reducing the impact of diabetes on people’s lives. Long gone are the days of daily urine testing and sharpening needles. Newer technologies like smart blood glucose meters, insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors have given people better tools to self-manage their condition,...

www.ctpost.com

Comments / 0

bcm.edu

Chronic pain management: What is the role of medical ethics?

“I would rather die than not have lived at all.”. These words resonated with me as I was listening to the chronic pain management session at the American Society for Bioethics and Humanities (ASBH) annual conference. Working in clinics as a medical student, I have seen this thought manifest in all corners of medicine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
drugstorenews.com

CVS Health, AMA join forces to support diabetes prevention, management

CVS Health has committed $10 million over three years to support people in their health journey of preventing and managing diabetes. As American Diabetes Month kicks off, CVS Health is partnering with the American Diabetes Association to support families in helping to prevent and manage diabetes, as well as fund research on the health disparities that fuel the diabetes epidemic.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diabetes Care#Type 2 Diabetes#Bpt Rrb Technology#Pdn
Ponca City News

Prevent diabetes from managing you

Body Ponca City – (November 4, 2021) – November is National Diabetes Awareness month. Shape Your Future, a program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET), is providing Oklahomans with tools and tips to combat diabetes, a leading cause of death in the United States. In the past 20 years,...
PONCA CITY, OK
MedicalXpress

Dexamethasone prevents COVID-19 deaths but can cause diabetes-like complications

Use of the steroid, dexamethasone, has been confirmed as a reliable and effective treatment for COVID-19, even in patients with diabetes, according to research to be presented at the Society for Endocrinology annual conference in Edinburgh. By the second wave of the pandemic, dexamethasone was routinely being used to treat hospitalized patients following data suggesting that it was reducing ICU admissions and deaths. However, the use of a steroid, such as dexamethasone, is known to increase blood sugar levels, a serious health risk for patients with diabetes. The urgency of the pandemic meant that the medical profession had to mobilize fast to save lives but the downstream risks and effects of the dexamethasone treatment were at the time unknown. This study indicates that despite blood glucose control complications, dexamethasone remains a cheap, life-saving and effective treatment for COVID-19, provided patients are monitored for any related complications.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Tips to Manage Arm and Leg Pain From Peripheral Artery Disease

Cheryl Wilson went from running 5K races to struggling to walk a few blocks. When it happened, Wilson, a 63-year-old wellness coach from Chesapeake, VA, shrugged it off as a charley horse. But the pain persisted for weeks and made walking unbearable. So Wilson finally went to see her doctor.
FITNESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

World Diabetes Day 2021: Foods and Drinks that help manage blood sugar

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): When you have prediabetes or diabetes, it can be tricky to know which foods and drinks are the best choices, but here we have listed a few picks that can help keep your numbers in check. Diabetes is a medical condition, which happens due...
HEALTH
KevinMD.com

New possibilities for pain management: the case for spinal cord stimulation

There’s one thing that links every patient I see as a pain management specialist: All they want is relief. And they want it in whatever way is going to be the most effective and least disruptive to their lives. And anyone in this role can tell you that that’s a big responsibility and a tall order. This job isn’t simply about reducing pain – it’s about giving people a life back that isn’t defined by that pain.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study: Diabetes complications affect patients of different ethnic groups very unevenly

Professor and researcher of the Faculty of Nursing and Podiatry of the UV, Yasmín Ezzatvar, together with researchers from other centers, concludes that the racial or ethnic group of patients with type 1 and 2 diabetes mellitus influences the prognosis of the disease, due to differences in mortality, risk of kidney disease or risk of cardiovascular disease. In their research, they analyzed data from 2,416,516 diagnosed people. This is the first study to quantify these differences.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Psych Centra

How to Manage Depression: 6 Ways

In addition to traditional treatments like medication and therapy, these strategies may help you manage depression. We all go through moments when we feel sad or down. The stress of the highs and lows of day-to-day life can sometimes leave us feeling overwhelmed and out of balance. When you live...
MENTAL HEALTH
nowdecatur.com

Nick Jonas Speaks Out About Managing His Diabetes

In an interview with People.com Nick Jonas said he was 13 years old when his brothers first noticed his symptoms of diabetes. It was scary for him and he wanted to speak out about it for others that may be going through it. He says that the mental and emotional...
WEIGHT LOSS
Southlake Style

Texas TMJ & Pain Management

For over three years, Texas TMJ & Pain Management has treated jaw pain, headaches and sleep apnea as the only dedicated orofacial pain and dental sleep medicine practice in Southlake. Dr. Virk is one of three board-certified orofacial pain providers in the DFW Metroplex. His orofacial pain practice is the only one in North Texas with all major medical insurances, including medicare. With an in-house 3D CT scan, printer and digital scanner for jaw impressions, Texas TMJ & Pain Management utilizes cutting-edge medical technology to provide the relief you need from orofacial pain. Texas TMJ & Pain Management is proud to help you get back to a pain-free good night’s sleep.
TEXAS STATE
wspa.com

New Life Medical Centers – Different Types of Therapies For Pain Management

“The following is sponsored content from New Life Medical Centers”. Do you have unresolved pain? Do you have to modify your daily activities to be able to tolerate your pain? Are you missing out on life because you just can do the things you want to do because of your pain? Are you looking for a solution to your pain that doesn’t involve harsh medications and surgery? If so, there’s hope for chronic pain! Dr. Elliot Hirshorn from New Life Medical Centers is here to continue our series, There’s Hope for Chronic Pain! Today we are discussing what types of therapies might be included in a responsible pain management plan.
HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

