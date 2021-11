With one Atlanta sports playoff campaign brought to an unbelievable end, another invitation to postseason stress awaits Atlanta United tonight on the road at Red Bull Arena. Both New York Red Bulls and Atlanta United can secure their spots in the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs with a victory, and a win would be necessary for the Five Stripes to keep the chance of a match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium alive. The Red Bulls have historically been somewhat of a bogey team for United, though, and a win would be the first taken off of the New Jersey side in all time regular season play.

MLS ・ 13 DAYS AGO