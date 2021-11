It is the smell of Fallujah – where the biggest battle of the Iraq War happened in 2004 – that has stayed with me most after all these years. The decay of human flesh under bombed-out buildings filled the air, almost everywhere, that cold winter half a world away. I was the U.S. State Department representative charged with rebuilding the political process in Iraq’s war-ravaged “city of mosques.” Mine was a job of epic proportions. Marine tanks were parked under damaged minarets and numerous platoons of Marine infantry — teenagers, really — patrolled dangerous streets as I sought out Iraqi local leaders to work with us, the American Occupiers, one long day at a time.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO