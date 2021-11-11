CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford County, VA

Wanted suspect arrested in parking lot of Rappahannock Regional Jail

By Jordan Bondurant
 5 days ago

STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — A wanted man with warrants in Augusta, Louisa and Henrico was arrested Wednesday in a parked vehicle at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Nathan Miller, 31, of Bumpass was parked in a dark sedan in the jail’s parking lot waiting to pick someone up. A Stafford County Sheriff’s Deputy dispatched to the scene blocked Miller’s exit from the lot as he attempted to flee in his car.

Miller initially provided a fake name and date of birth before providing his real name.

He was taken into custody and served with failure to appear warrants from Augusta and Louisa, as well as a larceny warrant from Henrico. Miller was also charged with providing false identification and possession of controlled paraphernalia.

Miller is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

