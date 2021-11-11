CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
REPORT: Steelers sign ex-Falcons LB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner to PS

By Allison Koehler
 5 days ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Jacob Tuioti-Mariner to their practice squad, per a league source of NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

Tuioti-Mariner was in his third season with the Falcons when he was cut on Tuesday. He saw a decrease in playing time after being moved to linebacker from tackle in Atlanta’s new defensive system.

In six games (73 snaps), the UCLA product registered nine tackles and two sacks, according to Pro Football Reference. In his first two seasons, he had 45 tackles, a sack, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries while playing on the defensive line in his first two seasons.

The Steelers were thin at outside linebacker depth after losing rookie Quincy Roche to the Giants before the start of the season and Jamir Jones to the Rams.

Though the move is not yet official, expect the Steelers to make an announcement later today.

