CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR Intel i5-11600KF 6-Core RTX 3060 Gaming Desktop w/ Dual Storage 16GB RAM $1199.99

It’s a big day for us here at eTeknix, for Intel, and for the PC community in general, as there’s a lot of kick-ass new hardware hitting the market. There are the new Z690 motherboards with the 12th Gen ready LGA1700 socket, as well as the new Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs. However, both the motherboards and processors bring a suite of new technologies to the market, as well as a few that play catch-up with what AMD has been doing. PCIe 5.0 is rolling out, there’s now PCIe 4.0 M.2 storage, DDR5 is here, the latest Intel WiFi 6, Thunderbolt 4 and more! With all that in mind, it’s hard not to be excited about these new launches.

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO