CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR Intel i5-11600KF 6-Core RTX 3060 Gaming Desktop w/ Dual Storage 16GB RAM $1199.99

By Tommy
techbargains.com
 5 days ago

Amazon has the CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR Intel i5-11600KF 6-Core RTX 3060 Gaming Desktop for a low $1199.99 Free Shipping. Currently backordered,...

techbargains.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Target's Early Black Friday Deals Are Available Now

Target's early Black Friday deals event is live now. The retailer will have new deals each week leading up to Black Friday, so you'll want to make sure to check back next week for a fresh batch of discounts. As an added bonus, Target is offering a price-match guarantee if what you buy goes on sale for less before Christmas. As for the deals that you can grab right now?
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

This Samsung Chromebook is ONLY $87 at Walmart for Black Friday

Walmart Black Friday deals are in full swing thanks to the retailer launching its first Black Friday Deals for Days event today. Right now, you can pick up a Samsung Chromebook for only $87 saving you nearly $200 off the usual price. The best Black Friday deals are here already and you really won’t want to miss out on such an amazing bargain. Here’s why you need this Chromebook.
ELECTRONICS
AOL Corp

Stop everything: Walmart is restocking the Sony PlayStation 5

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Big news: Walmart just announced that it's about to restock the Sony PlayStation 5 and PlayStation5: Digital Edition, so keep checking back! If you haven't been able to get your hands on the coveted consoles, now may be your chance. The retailer has the standard disc edition going for $499 and the all-digital edition priced at $399.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyberpowerpc#16gb#Gamer Xtreme#Intel Core#Tb#Wi Fi
CNET

Xbox Series X restock: Where to get a console this week

GameStop has announced it will have consoles available at some point today, but only through the Xbox All Access program. This restock is sold out, and we're not expecting more today. Best Buy and Walmart started the week off strong with back-to-back Xbox restocks, and it's unlikely these will be...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Best Buy PS5 & Switch OLED TotalTech Restock Today – November 15

Best Buy will be having an online PS5 and Nintendo Switch OLED restock today exclusively for TotalTech members!. New consoles are extremely hard to purchase right now. All of the restocks for both the PS5 and Nintendo Switch OLED sell out almost immediately. Although, it’s is no surprise if you...
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

85-Inch The Frame TV Finally Gets Black Friday Discount – $1000 Off

Samsung's Black Friday offers have been live for several days, with massive discounts on TVs. We already shared the details of a blockbuster $3500 discount on the 2021 Samsung Neo 85-inch Class QN900A 8K TV. Samsung had slashed prices of its Pinterest-popular The Frame TV, however, it didn't include the biggest 85-inch variant.
ELECTRONICS
mobilesyrup.com

Apple has several refurbished iPhones, iPads and Macs in stock

After being limited to the U.S. market, refurbished iPhones officially surfaced on Apple’s Canadian website last month. Along with iPhones, Apple’s refurbished store currently has several discounted iPads and Macs in stock. Check out all refurbished offerings below:. iPhone. iPhone XS Max 64GB: $879 (New for $1,379) iPhone XS Max...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
RTX
NewsBreak
Amazon
gizmochina.com

GPD XP Game Console carrying 6GB RAM and 128GB storage now available from Minixpc

This time of the year most consumer electronics receive a hefty price cut to celebrate the ongoing festive season. Similarly, GPD XP Game Console is now on sale and is now retailing at the discounted price of $399. The maiden Android-based game console offers splendid specifications including a massive 6.81-inch quality HD display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, and ARM Mali-G76 GPU. The Game Console coupled advanced connectivity options including 4G LTE, dual-band WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.
VIDEO GAMES
eteknix.com

Retailer Leaks Intel Core i5-12400F Price!

Following the official release of the first batch of Intel Alder Lake-S processors, it shouldn’t be forgotten that their more entry-level-focused CPUs should also be set for a reveal (and likely release) in January 2022. One of which is the i5-12400F that, if a recent leak is anything to go by, might offer comparative performance to the AMD Ryzen 5600X. – If this is, therefore, proven true then a key factor in its success will probably ultimately boil down to its price point.
RETAIL
d1softballnews.com

Intel Core i9-12900K at 8 GHz overclocking? The result is an intentional forgery

Yesterday evening we reported, like many others, the news of a overclocking record achieved by Gigabyte and its trusted HiCookie overclocker with the Core i9-12900K: well 8 GHz, something sensational if you think that the CPUs have just come out. Well, theThe record in question … is not a record, but just a beautiful and good fake.
COMPUTERS
eteknix.com

Intel 12th Gen Core i5-12600K, i7-12700K & i9-12900K CPU Review

It’s a big day for us here at eTeknix, for Intel, and for the PC community in general, as there’s a lot of kick-ass new hardware hitting the market. There are the new Z690 motherboards with the 12th Gen ready LGA1700 socket, as well as the new Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs. However, both the motherboards and processors bring a suite of new technologies to the market, as well as a few that play catch-up with what AMD has been doing. PCIe 5.0 is rolling out, there’s now PCIe 4.0 M.2 storage, DDR5 is here, the latest Intel WiFi 6, Thunderbolt 4 and more! With all that in mind, it’s hard not to be excited about these new launches.
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Intel Core i5 12600K / Core i9 12900K "Alder Lake" Linux Performance

With the Intel 12th Gen Core processors shipping today along with the new line-up of Z690 motherboards, the review embargo lifts for talking about these Intel "Alder Lake" processors. While by now you've likely heard a lot about Intel Alder Lake on Windows and various leaked benchmarks with Windows 11, how does these processors with the new hybrid architecture work and perform on Linux? Here are the initial benchmarks and support information for Intel's Core i5 12600K and Core i9 12900K processors under Ubuntu Linux.
COMPUTERS
eteknix.com

Leaked Benchmarks Hint at the Upcoming Intel i5-12400F Crushing the Ryzen 5600X

Following the recent launch of Intel’s Alder Lake-S, it seems abundantly clear that new standards have been set for processors. It’s no exaggeration to say that with a few exceptions in certain areas, what we have from Alder Lake-S, so far, is significantly better (in direct comparative terms) than anything on offer from AMD. And this, incidentally, is coming from someone who has been a huge supporter of the Ryzen platform over the last 4 years!
COMPUTERS
gamepolar.com

Canadian Retailer Lists Alder Lake Intel Core i5-12400F For 249 CAD (200 USD)

An unknown on-line Canadian retailer has just lately launched product pages for Intel’s next-gen Core i5-12400F sequence CPUs. The costs, nevertheless, are barely increased than anticipated. For example, Newegg Canada is promoting the Core i5-12400F for 249 CAD ($200), the i5-12400 at 287 CAD ($230), and the 15-12700F at 455 CAD ($365), particularly when in comparison with the eleventh era Intel Core Collection ($157 and $187 respectively). The present Alder Lake-Okay variations are at present 75 CAD increased than the non-Okay i5-12700F from Intel.
TECHNOLOGY
gamepolar.com

Found Intel Core i5 12400F CPU Gives AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU Efficiency In Half The Price

Comptoir Hardware, a French expertise web site, lately leaked details about a non-Ok collection Intel CPU that gives six cores and 6 threads—the Intel Core i5-12400F. That is thought-about a mid-level CPU, providing a Base Frequency Energy (PL1) of 65W that’s not anticipated to launch till the start of subsequent yr. Base Frequency Energy is the brand new time period Intel created to switch TDP.
COMPUTERS
Hot Hardware

Intel 12th Gen Core Alder Lake Performance Review: Chipzilla Is Back

After many months of speculation, an early glimpse into the hybrid Alder Lake architecture in August, and an official line-up and feature reveal last week, Intel’s 12th Gen Core processors are finally ready for prime time. The time for innuendo and speculation is over – for the most part. We’ve had the flagship 12th Gen Core i9-12900K and mainstream Core i5-12600K processors in hand for testing for a couple of weeks now, and have all of our findings laid-out for you on the pages ahead.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Deal | This $430 Lenovo IdeaPad 3 with 1080p IPS touchscreen, 300-nit brightness, 11th gen Core i5, and 12 GB RAM is actually a solid deal

Best Buy is currently offering the latest 15.6-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 3 laptop for $190 USD off the original launch price. This particular model is notable for carrying both the latest Intel 11th gen CPU and a spacious 12 GB of RAM whereas most other laptops in this same price range would typically come with slower CPUs and around half the RAM capacity instead.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy