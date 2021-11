ATKINSON — Sorry you missed the fall book sale? No worries, we have an ongoing sale on books, audiobooks and DVDs. Feel free to stop by and shop our bargain shelves located in the main library on the shelves next to the windows and opposite the biographies. We currently have a large selection of “gently viewed” children’s videos that are fun to view on those cold and rainy days with the kiddos or grandkids. In addition, we have an assortment of popular fiction titles. Traveling? Grab a paperback and don’t be concerned about return it. It’s portable and inexpensive. Take a peek on a regular basis as materials come and go.

ATKINSON, NH ・ 5 DAYS AGO