‘Anne of Green Gables’

HAMPSTEAD —Hampstead Cable is happy to announce that the Don Campbell Band will present its popular free Christmas Concert again this year on Tues., November 30 at 7:00 p.m. As in years past, the event will be held at Hampstead Middle School, 28 School Street. This year’s concert, however, will look a little different. In order to comply with Hampstead School District’s guidelines as they pertain to COVID-19, there will be no round tables. Chairs will be spaced three-feet apart. In places where the three-foot social distancing cannot be met, concert-goers will be required to wear masks. Attendance will be limited to the first 150 guests. Masks will be provided for those who need them.

HAMPSTEAD, NH ・ 5 DAYS AGO