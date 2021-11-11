‘Anne of Green Gables’

SOMERSWORTH —Get a jump-start on your holiday shopping and support a great cause! The Somersworth Festival Association (SFA) is holding its annual Penny Sale Fundraiser at Somersworth High School on Sun., November 21. (Please note that this is a date change. It was originally scheduled for November 14.) Help support the SFA’s family-oriented activities like the Somersworth International Children’s Festival, children’s summer concert series, Breakfast with Frosty, and the Pumpkin Festival, and win great gifts! Prizes include a large flat-screen TV, quilts, tickets for sporting events, gift certificates to area restaurants and other businesses, gift baskets, clothing, jewelry, pet-related items, games, toys, and much, much more – there will be something for everyone!
