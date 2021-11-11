CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Epping, NH

‘Anne of Green Gables’

carriagetownenews.com
 5 days ago

EPPING — Epping Community Theater is pleased to present “Anne of Green Gables”, Directed by Lesley Gallagher at Ladd’s...

www.carriagetownenews.com

Comments / 0

 

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox Chapel Area students bring 'Anne of Green Gables' to life

Fox Chapel Area senior Gabby Bell expects audiences will fall in love with the characters in this year’s school play, “Anne of Green Gables.”. Curtains will rise at 7 p.m. Nov. 4-6 to tell the tale of a feisty teenager adopted by elderly siblings in turn-of-the-century Canada. Tickets cost $8...
FOX CHAPEL, PA
hometownsource.com

St. Louis Park High School presents ‘Anne of Green Gables’ musical

St. Louis Park High School Theatre will present “Anne of Green Gables: A New Musical” Nov. 12-15 and Nov. 19-21. Based on L.M. Montgomery’s book series, the Theatreworks USA musical adaptation follows Anne Shirley, an independent and inquisitive orphan girl. Anne arrives in Avonlea by mistake. The aging Cuthbert siblings intended to adopt a boy to help them manage the farm, but Anne’s charisma eventually wins over the Cuthberts and the entire community.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
iheartoswego.com

Mexico High School Fall Play ‘Anne of Green Gables’ Runs Nov. 12-13

The Mexico Drama Club is this week set to raise the curtain on its fall play “Anne of Green Gables” with showings Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13 beginning at 7 p.m. in the Mexico High School auditorium. The play comes from L.M. Montgomery's classic tale of Anne Shirley,...
MEXICO, NY
carriagetownenews.com

Sea Festival of Trees

SALISBURY, MA — Come experience a magical wonderland by the sea! The Sea Festival of Trees is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Sun., December 5. Held at the spacious Blue Ocean Event Center located directly on the ocean at Salisbury Beach, MA, the annual holiday fundraiser offers two floors of family holiday fun.
SALISBURY, MA
Epping, NH
carriagetownenews.com

A Don Campbell Christmas

HAMPSTEAD —Hampstead Cable is happy to announce that the Don Campbell Band will present its popular free Christmas Concert again this year on Tues., November 30 at 7:00 p.m. As in years past, the event will be held at Hampstead Middle School, 28 School Street. This year’s concert, however, will look a little different. In order to comply with Hampstead School District’s guidelines as they pertain to COVID-19, there will be no round tables. Chairs will be spaced three-feet apart. In places where the three-foot social distancing cannot be met, concert-goers will be required to wear masks. Attendance will be limited to the first 150 guests. Masks will be provided for those who need them.
HAMPSTEAD, NH
carriagetownenews.com

Kingston Library News

KINGSTON — Our updated hours are Mon., 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m., Tues., Wed. and Thurs., 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Fri., 9:30 a.m.- 3:00 p.m., and Sat., 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Safety protocol: The Board of Selectmen recommends wearing a mask while in Town buildings. While attending a program outdoors at the library, you do not have to wear a mask. Please social distance when in the library building and also while you are attending a program.
KINGSTON, NH
carriagetownenews.com

Small Group Ensemble

EXETER —Do you love music? Is creating music something you’ve always wanted to try? Well we have the program for you! Exeter Recreation’s new Small Group Ensemble with instructor Ellen Carlson brings people together to practice and learn music together – bring whatever instrument, or singing voice, you want! Standard country, folk, rock, swing numbers with instruments and singing.
EXETER, NH
carriagetownenews.com

Newton Senior Luncheon

NEWTON — Newton will hold a Senior Holiday Luncheon on Tues., December 14 at 11:00 a.m. at the Roma Restaurant, 29 Middlesex Street in Haverhill, MA. Newton Seniors are welcome to choose their choice of meal – chicken parmigiana, baked haddock, ziti with meatballs, or sirloin. Tickets are free but Seniors must sign up at the Newton Town Hall, 2 Town Hall Road.
NEWTON, NH
carriagetownenews.com

‘Peter Pan’ at Seacoast Rep

PORTSMOUTH — The classic tale of the power of imagination, childhood fantasy, and a boy who can fly comes to Seacoast Rep with a new treatment to modernize this magical piece of the Broadway canon. “Second star to the right, and straight on till morning!”. The timeless tale of fairies,...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
carriagetownenews.com

Successful Tour Season at Museum Ends Soon

EXETER —Located in historic downtown Exeter, the American Independence Museum has welcomed nearly 800 visitors on tours during their abbreviated 2021 season. With tours ending on Sat., November 20, visitors still have a few days to experience the museum’s Ladd-Gilman House, Folsom Tavern, or behind-the-scenes Architecture tour. In tours of...
EXETER, NH
carriagetownenews.com

Penny Sale Fundraiser

SOMERSWORTH —Get a jump-start on your holiday shopping and support a great cause! The Somersworth Festival Association (SFA) is holding its annual Penny Sale Fundraiser at Somersworth High School on Sun., November 21. (Please note that this is a date change. It was originally scheduled for November 14.) Help support the SFA’s family-oriented activities like the Somersworth International Children’s Festival, children’s summer concert series, Breakfast with Frosty, and the Pumpkin Festival, and win great gifts! Prizes include a large flat-screen TV, quilts, tickets for sporting events, gift certificates to area restaurants and other businesses, gift baskets, clothing, jewelry, pet-related items, games, toys, and much, much more – there will be something for everyone!
SOMERSWORTH, NH
carriagetownenews.com

Garden Club Wins First Place

SANDOWN — The Sandown Garden Club was delighted to be chosen the first place winner in the Sandown Public Library’s Fall Friends competition. Each year, the Library holds their annual fundraiser the “Fall Friends Tour” which features a variety of Zombie figures decorated by local residents, businesses and organizations. Sandown residents can then tour the neighborhoods to view the Fall Friends and cast a vote at the Library.
SANDOWN, NH
carriagetownenews.com

Free Public Lunch

BRENTWOOD —The First Baptist Church of Brentwood will host its monthly free lunch, open to all, on Thurs., November 18, from 12:00-1:00 p.m. There is no cost for this great homemade meal, which will consist of shepherd’s pie, with glazed carrots, beverages (including coffee and iced tea) with homemade gingerbread featuring real whipped cream for dessert.
BRENTWOOD, NH
carriagetownenews.com

Sandown Library News

SANDOWN —The Sandown Public Library will hold many events at our new pavilion, located in back of the Library. Some events may be virtual. Book groups will meet at the Library. Please look on our calendar at www.sandownlibrary.us to confirm locations and times. MONDAY, NOVEMBER 15. 9:30 a.m. — 10:00...
SANDOWN, NH
carriagetownenews.com

Plaistow Festival of Trees and Craft Fair

PLAISTOW —The annual Plaistow Festival of Trees and Craft Fair will be held the weekend after Thanksgiving at the Plaistow Fish and Game Club. The three-day event, run by Plaistow Lions Club, will have a variety of raffles which you can enter for a chance to win decorated Christmas trees, wreaths, and other goods.
PLAISTOW, NH
carriagetownenews.com

Winter Carnivale Benefit

SALEM — Come celebrate the season with an evening of wine tasting, light fare, festivities, live and silent auctions, and dancing! Salem Animal Rescue League will hold a Winter Carnivale on Fri., December 10, from 6:00-10:00 p.m. at the Castleton Banquet & Conference Center, 58 Enterprise Drive in Windham. Tickets...
SALEM, NH
carriagetownenews.com

Holiday Stroll in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD — Come get in the holiday spirit with a decorated and festive stroll through the tree-lined fields and wooded pathways at the Brentwood Recreation Center!. The Peach Project will present their second annual Holiday Stroll (no matter what the weather!) on Fri., December 10 and Sat., December 11, from 5:00-9:00 p.m. at 190 Route 125 in Brentwood.
BRENTWOOD, NH
Hopewell Valley News

Ann O’Connor Gordon

Ann O’Connor Gordon slipped away peacefully at her home in Princeton, NJ, on October 22nd in her 83rd year. Widow of Tony, dear sister to Peter and Richard, sister-in-law to Sally and Lesley. Aunt to Ashling and Natasha (London) Kassia (British Columbia) Peter (California) Patrick (Ontario) and their families. Ann...
PRINCETON, NJ
carriagetownenews.com

‘Exploring Exeter’

EXETER — Exeter Parks and Recreation Department is partnering again with the Exeter Conservation Commission to offer a family and youth hiking series, "Exploring Exeter". These guided hikes/walks are offered free to the community. A family hike to Kimball Reserve will be held on Wed., December 1, from 3:30-4:30 p.m....
EXETER, NH

