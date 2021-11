After a big month of October on the recruiting trail, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are pushing for the nation’s top recruiting class again in 2022. Smart and his staff have an impressive 21 commitments on board so far with a chance to add to that later this week. Four-star defensive back Julian Humphrey‍, a former Florida Gator commitment, has announced he will be making his commitment this Friday at noon.

FOOTBALL ・ 8 DAYS AGO