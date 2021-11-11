CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Best Veterans Day sales

By John Falcone
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovember 11 is something of a triple header for sales. Most importantly, it's Veterans Day. Originally founded to note the anniversary of the end of World War I in 1918, it's now a day where we honor the sacrifice and service of veterans of all conflicts. In China, it's Singles' Day...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

Amazon Is Having an Epic One-Day Sale—These Are the 30 Items Not to Miss

Prime Day may be long gone (for now), but Amazon is up to something else—just in time for holiday-shopping season. Amazon recently kicked off its Deal of the Day series of sales, running now through the end of the year. This means there are one-day discounts on a variety of items to come, but today, October 26, the focus is on fashion.
YOGA
AOL Corp

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page, and it's full of amazing hidden sales

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Super-savvy old-school shoppers can turn saving money into an art form, staying on top of coupons and sales, even negotiating in person if something gets marked down just after they bought it. (Don't you hate when that happens?)
INTERNET
YourCentralValley.com

Best gifts for 6-year-olds

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gifts for 6-year-olds are best? Christmas will be here before you know it, and some kids probably already have a wishlist full of items they’ve seen on TV or played with at their friend’s houses. Now comes the hard part — deciding what are appropriate […]
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday Sales#Coupon Code#Threadless#Veterans Day Sale#Echelon United
WKBN

Best gifts for every grandpa

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gifts for every grandpa are best?  Grandparents are our earliest supporters. They provide insight into our heritage and culture. They also play a vital role in our families’ lives whether they live nearby or far away. Because they are so important, only the best can do […]
NFL
WGNO

Best pre-lit Christmas tree sale

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Get in the holiday spirit and save some money with a great Christmas tree There’s something about a brightly lit Christmas tree that instantly gets you in the mood for the holidays. Real trees certainly look and smell great, but it can be a pain […]
SHOPPING
CNET

Best early Black Friday deals at JC Penney

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. JC Penney has busted out an early Black Friday sale on a bunch of products across its catalog, and we're here to assist you by sorting through it all. There's affordable cooking equipment like a Bella Essentials waffle maker and a Nostalgia Retro pop-up hot dog toaster for breakfast or lunch (both just $18). And you've come to the right place if you're seeking toys, beauty essentials and travel gear.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Shopping
Country
China
WATE

19 best high-end gifts for dog lovers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end gift for dog lovers is best?  Looking to really spoil the dog lover in your life? It won’t be difficult. There are a ton of unique, custom and top-of-the-line gifts that dog moms and dads will simply adore — especially if you’re dealing with […]
PETS
News Channel 34

Best budget gift for dads

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which budget gift for dad is best? Shopping with limited funds can be challenging, especially when you are looking for a gift for someone as special as Dad. You need to find an item your father will love and you can afford, but one that doesn’t suggest […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CNET

A ton of Star Wars toys and clothes are on sale at Amazon today

The holidays are here, and for Star Wars fans there's one more than most. Life Day celebrations are a fun joke with a lot of the Star Wars crowd, and in some cases has become a gift-giving occasion in addition to the holidays all of their friends are familiar with. Regardless of what event you're planning to give a gift for, Star Wars gifts are on sale at Amazon today. Here are our favorites:
SHOPPING
WEHT/WTVW

Great gifts for the husband who has everything

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best gifts for the husband who has everything? Early in the relationship, or when you first start dating, finding gifts for your significant other is fun and exciting. The longer you stay together, the more difficult it may become to surprise him or […]
RELATIONSHIPS
WEHT/WTVW

Buying for a home chef this holiday season? Here are the best 18 deals for kitchen gear available today

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re shopping for kitchen items this holiday season, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to find amazing deals. Numerous top-selling products any home chef would love are already on sale at prices sure to impress. Whether you’re looking for […]
SHOPPING
Sourcing Journal

Diesel Adds Accessories to Refreshed Pet Collection

Diesel released its second “mini-me wardrobe” for dogs just in time for the holidays. Directly inspired by the brand’s Fall/Winter 2021 women’s wear and men’s wear collections, the eight-piece capsule offers “ready-to-walk” apparel for small breeds and puppies, and accessories for the first time. The collection includes a padded denim jacket with contrast piping and sleeves, a teddy camouflage hoodie with an adjustable drawstring hem, and a nylon bomber with vintage-inspired Americana patches. A gray logo hoodie rounds out the collection. Accessories span a collar, leash and harness all made in denim and faux leather, with metal rivets and hardware that mimic the...
PETS
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 10 Holiday Items on Sale

It's finally November, which means it's time to start gearing up for the holiday feasts ahead. Preparing early may be more important this ever this year as high prices, shortages of pantry staples, and shipping delays continue to impact supermarkets across the country. Thankfully, Costco is doing its part to...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: Save Up to 49% on Uggs

Cool fall weather has arrived with cold winter weather close behind, and that has us shopping for jackets and coats, but it's also a signal to start your holiday shopping! The good news is, Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale has tons of discounts on the boots celebrities just can't get enough of. We're talking about Uggs, of course. But you'd better hurry! At these discounts, the boots and slippers won't last long and you could see some major shipping delays around the holidays (read: don't wait until Black Friday to shop for presents!).
SHOPPING
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 7 Items on "Early Black Friday Savings"

There is no better place to prepare for the upcoming festive occasions than Costco. Whether you're picking up bakery favorites or searching for final glimpses of soon-to-be-discontinued items, there is plenty to pick up at the warehouse. This year Costco is helping get us into the holiday spirit even more...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy