Kevin Garnett explains infamous ‘Honey Nut Cheerios’ controversy with La La Anthony

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Garnett tried debunking an eight-year-long rumor that he called Carmelo Anthony’s wife La La, “Honey Nut Cheerios.”. “I’ve never said anything about anyone’s family,” Garnett told GQ of the 2003 on-court incident when the then-Celtics star was in a physical battle with then-Knicks forward Anthony at MSG. “I’ve...

Kevin Garnett On How Manipulative Gary Payton Was: "I Saw Gary Payton Control The Referee, His Coach, My Coach, The Crowd, The Lady In The Front... He Was Controlling The Whole Game."

Gary Payton is considered one of the best defensive point guards of all time. While Payton's primary role was to coordinate the offense, he was also adept at playing on the defensive side of the court. His skill on both ends made him a perennial All-Star, and one of the best players in the league during his time.
Carmelo Anthony
Kevin Garnett
La La Anthony
Tiffany Haddish and La La Anthony to star in new animated stoner cartoon series

Tiffany Haddish and La La Anthony have been cast in the upcoming adult animated series “The Freak Brothers.” The stoner cartoon is based on the cult comic classic “The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers,” which debuted in 1968 and follows the adventures of a trio of pot-loving brothers. The new series has the brothers transported to modern-day San Francisco after smoking some magic weed, and they find their counterculture haven overrun by tech bros, real estate developers and Instagram influencers.
Kevin Garnett: 'I've definitely said some crazy s--- to LeBron'

As for two other legends Garnett crossed paths with, during a video call a few months later, I ask him about the difference between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. “It’s a different level of respect,” he replies. “Michael Jordan I looked at as f—— God. And I thought he was my version of what basketball looked like. And with LeBron, it was more like the little homie. Here’s the little homie growing up, and man, little homie is getting better than everybody! God damn!… I definitely talked some s— to him. I’ve definitely said some crazy s— to him. He’s definitely said some crazy s— back to me.” Garnett also praises LeBron for carrying the NBA as long as he has: “You’ve gotta have that in you to be able to have those shoulders to carry it. No man is perfect in this s—, and there ain’t no telltale book on how to do this s—. He’s done a great f—— job. I just felt like it was only right to give him that respect.”
Kobe Bryant Had Profane Reaction To Kevin Garnett Joining Celtics

Kobe Bryant was not a happy camper when Kevin Garnett was traded to the Boston Celtics, to say the least. In the offseason leading up to the 2007-08 NBA season, it became clear Garnett and the Minnesota Timberwolves were going to go their separate ways. Garnett effectively forced the T-Wolves to move him to a team of his choice, and the star forward’s wish list ultimately boiled down to the Celtics and the Lakers.
Kendrick Perkins On Kevin Garnett: "Defensively, I Don't Know If We've Really Seen Anybody Like Him. A Guard Who Can Switch 1 Through 5 And Guard Anybody."

Kendrick Perkins and Kevin Garnett were the twin towers in the Boston Celtics that won the 2008 NBA championship. These two developed a great relationship on and off the court, stopping opponents in the paint. Even though Perkins' defensive talents were always criticized, Garnett was a terrific defender. He was...
Boston Celtics
New York Knicks
‘I’m a Frosted Flakes Man’: Kevin Garnett Denies Ever Telling

Kevin Garnett may have earned a reputation as one of the NBA’s most brutal trash-talkers during his days playing in the league, but there’s one insult that made its way around the internet that he wants fans to know he isn’t responsible for. In January 2013 when Garnett played for...
Showtime Drops Trailer For ‘Kevin Garnett: Anything Is Possible’

Showtime Sports has released the official trailer for Kevin Garnett: Anything is Possible, a bold new documentary chronicling the life and legacy of one of the NBA’s all-time greats, Kevin Garnett, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this year. The documentary premieres on Friday, November 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime and will be available across the network’s on-demand and streaming platforms at premiere.
Kevin Garnett has a 'different level of respect' for LeBron, Jordan

The following article first appeared on BasketballNetwork.net:. Kevin Garnett’s documentary, "Anything Is Possible," debuted Friday on Showtime, and it was a treat. The doc captures everything, from draft night to Garnett winning his only NBA championship with the Celtics. Intertwined with stories about playing against the all-time greats, dealing with controversies, plus the plethora of behind-the-scenes anecdotes, "Anything Is Possible" is Garnett’s way of closing one book and allowing a different interest of his to take over.
Kevin Garnett shares similarities with Tim Duncan

The following article first appeared on BasketballNetwork.net:. Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett embodied what it means to be a true professional and an ultimate NBA royalty as their careers intertwined with each other throughout the almost two decades they both spent in the NBA. Garnett had tremendous respect for Duncan, which he outlined in his new book.
Breaking down film on Kevin Garnett

Before Kevin Garnett made a decision that altered the NBA’s trajectory forever, he made one that altered his own. His choice to move to Chicago and play his senior year at Farragut Academy followed a fight he was involved in before his senior year at Mauldin High School in Mauldin, South Carolina. Garnett’s mother had two options for where her son could finish high school: Los Angeles or Chicago.
The Big Ticket: ‘Kevin Garnett: Anything Is Possible’ Goes Strong to the Hoop

“I’m driven by the hate,” Kevin Garnett says. “The more you hate on me, the more you talk @#$%, the more you say I can’t do something, the more that gets me going. I’m more motivated off the hate than anything.”. Garnett spent his entire basketball career silencing doubters, from...
