Adele says she had a physical reaction after father’s death

By Sam Moore
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HfPYs_0cte1zFB00

Adele has opened up about the impact of her father’s death, and spoken of how her relationship with him affected her romantic life.

In an interview with Rolling Stone , the “Hello” singer said she had a “physical reaction” when her dad, Mark Evans, died of bowel cancer in May.

The singer was largely estranged from her father but managed to make peace with him shortly before his death.

Upon hearing the news, she said her reaction was like a scene from The Green Mile where illnesses are sucked out of people: “It was like I let out one wail and something left,” she said.

Adele also detailed how she has felt “free” since he died: “I’ve felt so calm ever since then. It really did set little me free.”

She continued: “I think I’ve never been fully in any of my relationships. I always had this fear from a really young age that you’re going to leave me anyway, so I’m going to leave or I’m not going to invest myself in anything.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HCGns_0cte1zFB00

In the same interview, the 33-year-old spoke about how she connected with boyfriend Rich Paul a week after her father passed. She describes her relationship with the sports agent who represents LeBron James as “incredible [and] openhearted”.

Adele’s fourth album, 30 , is out 19 November via Columbia Records.

