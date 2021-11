Misty Lewis was among many other East Texans "walking out" on lung cancer Thursday morning. Lewis, lung nodule program manager and nurse in the pulmonary clinic at UT Health, was honoring her father who died years ago from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD. The lung condition blocks airflow and restricts the lungs. Lewis said her father was a smoker and his condition got so bad, he couldn’t walk 5 feet due to how easily he would run out of breath.

TYLER, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO