This year, Buffalo-based outfit Humble Braggers have been steadily sharing new tastes of synth-laden indie pop, building towards their sophomore full-length record, Love and Fear. The record follows after the band’s 2017 debut I Know Better, I’m No Better and their 2018 EP Cycle, adding new dimensions to their colorful synth pop sound. The full album is out later this week, but you can get an early listen to the record in full below, premiering with Under the Radar.

