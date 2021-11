A while ago, we mentioned the Pixel 3 would be getting its last update sometime in Q1 2022. That would be the final release for the Pixel flagship phone introduced in 2018. It is relatively old but Google said the Pixel 3’s three year support is coming to an end. It also recently received Android 12 OS. The Pixel 3a was also mentioned to receive the same update in May next year. Google has officially made it known the Pixel 3a is going to receive Android 12L Beta.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO