Bella Hadid Shares Post About Anxiety Alongside Crying Selfies: “This Is Me Everyday”

Supermodel Bella Hadid, just shared a very open and honest look into her struggles with mental health.

Hadid posted a series of photos of her crying and said that “This is pretty much my everyday, every night for a few years now”.

The model has previously shared that she suffers from anxiety and it was her good friend and fellow celebrity, Willow Smith, that inspired her to share these photos.

In her post, Hadid spoke to her fans about realizing that social media is not real and that you need to remember that. She also reassured her fans that they are not alone.

Can you relate? Do you also suffer from anxiety? What do you find helpful when you’re feeling anxious about something?

