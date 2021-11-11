CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Bella Hadid Shares Post About Anxiety Alongside Crying Selfies: “This Is Me Everyday”

By WLNK Staff
MIX 107.9
MIX 107.9
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uzEoh_0cte0gkp00

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

Supermodel Bella Hadid, just shared a very open and honest look into her struggles with mental health.

Hadid posted a series of photos of her crying and said that “This is pretty much my everyday, every night for a few years now”.

The model has previously shared that she suffers from anxiety and it was her good friend and fellow celebrity, Willow Smith, that inspired her to share these photos.

In her post, Hadid spoke to her fans about realizing that social media is not real and that you need to remember that. She also reassured her fans that they are not alone.

Can you relate? Do you also suffer from anxiety? What do you find helpful when you’re feeling anxious about something?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER .

HEAD BACK TO THE MIX1079.COM HOMEPAGE

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please open your first email from WBT.com so we can be added to your list of safe senders. Email

Comments / 0

Related
940wfaw.com

Bella Hadid Opens Up On Extreme Anxiety

Bella Hadid is getting real about her mental health. The 25-year-old model shared a raw post Tuesday, saying that her life isn’t as picture-perfect as it may seem. She shared a video of Willow Smith that resonated with her. In it, Smith talked about her insecurities and not feeling “good enough.” Hadid also included a gallery of selfies of herself crying and a candid caption about her mental health.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Willow Smith
newbeauty.com

Bella Hadid Opens Up About Struggle with Daily Depression

She makes headlines for what she’s wearing or how she looks, but Bella Hadid is turning inward and sharing mental health struggles with fans on social media. While outsiders may look at the 25-year-old model and say she has it easy, that’s not the case she says. What you see on social media does not reflect what she’s going through, a daily struggle with depression that she calls a “rollercoaster.”
MENTAL HEALTH
HollywoodLife

Bella Hadid Shares Tearful Selfies As She Talks About Her Mental Health Struggles: ‘You’re Not Alone’

Bella Hadid showed some raw emotion to her followers, while praising Willow Smith for being open about her own mental health. Bella Hadid posted a series of emotional Instagram photos on Tuesday November 9, after she said that she was inspired by Willow Smith, 21, speaking candidly about her mental health and anxiety. The 25-year-old model shared a quote from the lately I feel EVERYTHING rocker, and thanked her for giving her the strength to post the crying selfies. “I Love you and your words . It made me feel a little less alone and that’s why I’d like to post this,” Bella wrote, tagging Willow.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Bella Got Brutally Honest About Her "Breakdowns" In A Series Of Crying Selfies

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, Bella Hadid shared a candid Instagram post in which she opened up about her ongoing battle with anxiety. The 25-year-old model said she was inspired to talk about her mental health after watching a Willow Smith interview where she admitted she sometimes feels not “good enough.” Bella tagged the singer in her post, writing, “I love you and your words. It made me feel a little less alone and that’s why I’d like to post this.” Bella was referring to her series of crying selfies, as well as her emotional message about her “breakdowns.”
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selfies#Anxiety#This Is Me#Bella Hadid Shares Post#New York Post#Twitter
BBC

Bella Hadid: 'I've had breakdowns and burnouts'

Supermodel Bella Hadid has spoken out about her mental health "rollercoaster" of "breakdowns and burnouts". In an Instagram post to her 47 million followers, she urged anyone struggling to remember "you're not alone". Bella, 25, has previously spoken about battling severe depression and anxiety since she was a teenager. This...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Bella Hadid posts crying selfies to highlight battle with mental health: ‘This is my every day’

Bella Hadid opened up about her struggles with mental illness in a recent Instagram post. On Tuesday (9 November), the 25-year-old model posted a clip of singer Willow Smith talking about how she doesn’t feel like she’s “good enough” sometimes, followed by photos of Hadid crying. Hadid explained that coping with anxiety, depression, and burnout has been her reality “every day, every night” for a few years now. Adding that “social media is not real”, Hadid continued: “Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you’re not alone. So from me to you, you’re not alone. I love you, I...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
enstarz.com

Bella Hadid Faces Followers In An Extremely Emotional State, What Happened To The Model?

Bella Hadid set herself loose on Instagram on November 9, Tuesday, and shared a lengthy, emotional message to her followers revealing her struggles. She welcomed her followers with a video clip of Willow Smith and several photos of herself swollen after crying. The 25-year-old model tagged the "Fireball" singer and wrote, "I love you and your words, It made me feel a little less alone and that's why I'd like to post this."
CELEBRITIES
glamourmagazine.co.uk

Bella Hadid shared a candid Instagram post speaking about mental health and how she's learned to handle pain

Taking a cue from Willow Smith, model Bella Hadid is opening up about her nonlinear mental health journey and how social media isn't a true reflection of her life. In an Instagram carousel posted on Tuesday, 9th November, Bella shared a clip of Willow talking about art and insecurity, writing in the caption, “I Love you and your words. It made me feel a little less alone and that’s why I’d like to post this.”
MENTAL HEALTH
MIX 107.9

Kristen Stewart Is Engaged To Dylan Meyer After 2 Years Together

A big congratulations is in order for newly engaged couple, Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer. Stewart shared the news during an appearance on the “Howard Stern Show”. She said, “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. It was really cute. She […]
CELEBRITIES
MIX 107.9

Jojo Siwa Addresses Split with Girlfriend, Kylie Prew

Now that Jojo Siwa has split with Kylie Prew, she is opening up about it. She shares that they are still best friends and said, “She’s awesome. She’s having the time of her life. I’m having the time of my life. I’m really lucky that I didn’t lose her completely because even though relationships end, […]
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

What The Crying Selfie Says About Our Mental Health

One of the most common criticisms of Instagram — and social media platforms in general – is that it is a highlight reel, encouraging others to compare their lives to only the most beautiful, filtered, and fleeting moments in those of others. As a reflection of our collective craving of authenticity, in the past few years many people online have made efforts to rebel against this carefully curated social media aesthetic. Blurry, low-res photo dumps of everyday moments have been spreading across our feeds and TikTok has taken off as the Gen-Z platform of choice, with a recent study showing people view the app as more authentic.
MENTAL HEALTH
MIX 107.9

MIX 107.9

785
Followers
190
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 107.9 Charlotte’s Best Mix!

 https://mix1079.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy