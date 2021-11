It’s soup time! Friends of the Library’s annual “SOUPER” Soup Sale fundraiser will be returning to the calendar at Kilgore Memorial Library on November 27 starting at 9 a.m., and running until we are out of soup, which is usually around 11-11:30 a.m. We normally receive at least 25-30 different varieties, ranging from favorites like chicken noodle, taco and chili to chowders, dill pickle and French onion. All soups are pre-frozen in quart size containers (thanks to Warren at Grand Central!) for your convenience, and priced at $8 each. Current members may pre-order up to three quarts of soup. Memberships are $10 per year. Make soup a gift at the holidays for your neighbors and relatives, or treat yourself.

YORK, NE ・ 5 DAYS AGO