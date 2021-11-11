CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Film Room: How Can Dan Moore Jr. Improve?

By Jonathan Heitritter
Steelers Depot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am sure you have heard what the definition of insanity is several times in the past. When you do the same thing over and over again but expect a different result, people are going to look at you funny. That is probably how a large portion of Steelers fans feel...

steelersdepot.com

Comments / 0

ClutchPoints

NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL
The Spun

Steelers Depot

A Tale Of Two Cities: Evaluating Dan Moore Jr.’s Performance In Run Game Vs Pass Pro Against Cleveland

One matchup that Steelers fans and national media alike were keeping an eye heading into Pittsburgh’s divisional showdown against the Cleveland Browns Sunday was how rookie LT Dan Moore Jr. would hold up against All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett. Garrett came into the game with 9.5 sacks along with ten TFLs, making a statement league-wide to be in consideration with Pittsburgh EDGE T.J. Watt as a frontrunner for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award. Moore had his highs and lows so far this season, as to be expected for the fourth-round rookie out of Texas A&M thrust into the starting job Day One in the NFL. However, Sunday’s matchup with Garrett would prove to be Moore’s greatest test yet.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Film Room: Is Ben Roethlisberger Leaving Completions On The Table?

The Pittsburgh Steelers gutted out the win against the Chicago Bears Monday night, winning the game 29-27 on a game-winning field goal by Chris Boswell. Ben Roethlisberger led the offense down the field with 1:46 remaining in the fourth quarter, moving the ball effectively to get Boswell in range for the game-winning score. Roethlisberger finished the game 21/30 (70%) for 205 yards (6.83 YPA) and two TDs and zero INTs with a passer rating of 111.1. While his passer rating and completion percentage ranked the second highest of the season against Chicago and he tied his season high of two passing TDs Monday night, Roethlisberger struggled to connect on several throws that should be considered completable which has become a growing trend this season.
NFL
Steelers Depot

NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers Depot

Steelers Spin: Can’t Hide Your Lion Eyes

As winter transforms the Northern climes into frozen tundras a strange counter-meteorological phenomenon is occurring. A deep thawing. As in a thawing of the Pittsburgh Steelers playoffs hopes following their victory over the Chicago Bears by a score of 29-27. Under Coach Mike Tomlin’s leadership, they have somehow chiseled out...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Report: S Minkah Fitzpatrick Headed To Reserve/COVID-19 List After Testing Positive

It sounds like Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will be joined on the Reserve/COVID-19 list very soon. According to Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN on Monday, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has tested positive for COVID. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Fitzpatrick will be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Fitzpatrick...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers Vs Lions Prediction

As we’ve done in the past, the keys to the Pittsburgh Steelers winning (or losing) today’s game. Three things that need to happen for them to end up on the right side of the score and vice versa in today’s game against the Detroit Lions. My prediction is at the...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Tomlin On Rudolph’s Performance: ‘He Gave Us A Chance To Win’

Friday night, Ben Roethlisberger was expected to start for the Pittsburgh Steelers. 24 hours later, Roethlisberger was out, testing positive for COVID, and Mason Rudolph was expected to be next man up. For Mike Tomlin, Rudolph’s performance in Sunday’s tie against the Detroit Lions met expectations. After the 16-16 tie,...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Sack Breakdown: Steelers Vs Bears

Breaking down the sacks allowed by the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 9 win over the Chicago Bears. It’s a busy one, with Ben Roethlisberger sacked four times. Let’s talk about it. 1. 6:09 1st, 1st and 10. 11 personnel. Six block vs. four rush. Play action, max protect shot....
NFL
Steelers Depot

2021 Week 10 Steelers Vs Lions Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Detroit Lions in just under an hour and Ben Roethlisberger will not be among the active player for the Steelers after being placed on the covid list late in the day on Saturday. This means Mason Rudolph will get his first start of the season. Last time Mason Rudolph got meaningful playing time, the offense looked pretty much completely different, so it will be interesting to get this data point as the Steelers prepare for life after Ben.
NFL

