Film Room: How Can Dan Moore Jr. Improve?

One matchup that Steelers fans and national media alike were keeping an eye heading into Pittsburgh’s divisional showdown against the Cleveland Browns Sunday was how rookie LT Dan Moore Jr. would hold up against All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett. Garrett came into the game with 9.5 sacks along with ten TFLs, making a statement league-wide to be in consideration with Pittsburgh EDGE T.J. Watt as a frontrunner for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award. Moore had his highs and lows so far this season, as to be expected for the fourth-round rookie out of Texas A&M thrust into the starting job Day One in the NFL. However, Sunday’s matchup with Garrett would prove to be Moore’s greatest test yet.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO