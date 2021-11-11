Film Room: How Can Dan Moore Jr. Improve?

The Pittsburgh Steelers gutted out the win against the Chicago Bears Monday night, winning the game 29-27 on a game-winning field goal by Chris Boswell. Ben Roethlisberger led the offense down the field with 1:46 remaining in the fourth quarter, moving the ball effectively to get Boswell in range for the game-winning score. Roethlisberger finished the game 21/30 (70%) for 205 yards (6.83 YPA) and two TDs and zero INTs with a passer rating of 111.1. While his passer rating and completion percentage ranked the second highest of the season against Chicago and he tied his season high of two passing TDs Monday night, Roethlisberger struggled to connect on several throws that should be considered completable which has become a growing trend this season.
