Jake Gyllenhaal Revelation: Brokeback Mountain Star In Talks To Become John Dalton In Remake Of 80s Classic Road House

By Charleston Lim
epicstream.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Gyllenhaal is in talks to play John Dalton in Road House remake. Jake Gyllenhaal is set to rip out someone’s throat in an upcoming remake of the popular 80s classic Road House. A new report from Deadline revealed that Gyllenhaal is now in talks to star in the new film,...

Comments / 37

Kevin Morris
4d ago

only in this one he'll be bisexual after he beats them up he takes them to bed and I won't be called Roadhouse it'll be called broke crack Mountain

Reply(1)
13
TP4MyBungholeBiden
4d ago

Bad idea... Sorry Gyllenhall will never ever fill Patrick Swayzes shoes. Leave the classics alone.😠

Reply
33
Deborah Knight
3d ago

No, no, NO!I'd rather see Jason Statham, Clayne Crawford, Stephen Dorf, lucas Black, Antonio Banderas, Sylvester Stallone, Ronda Rousey,, mark Wahlberg, or Matt Damon play the role than Jake. (sorry Jake, don't see it)Also, you can't remake a classic!

Reply(1)
6
Batman Forever Star Jim Carrey Reportedly MCU-Bound as Iconic Captain America Villain

It seems like almost every actor in Hollywood wants to jump in on the Marvel bandwagon and with Phase Four slowly taking shape, Marvel Studios will most certainly be introducing new characters to the fold which of course means that it's only a matter of time before our favorite Hollywood A-listers make their way to the billion-dollar franchise.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
