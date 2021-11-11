CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Been enjoying the warm week? Well, it’s about to come to a chilly end

By Vince Carey
Daily Local News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bright sun and temperatures in the upper 60s this week has been nice, but it’s about to come to a crashing end. A cold front and rain will move through the region Friday and send us into a deep chill. “A cold front associated with a strong storm...

WIBW

Winter weather outlook: What you can expect from the 2021-22 season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Who could forget the record cold of this past February? Last winter was a nightmare. Colder than than we have experienced in a long time. The memory of last year has people nervously poking their heads around the corner hoping for something different this winter. February...
TOPEKA, KS
One Writer

Snow this Winter for North Carolina?

The old folks say to watch the acorns and other wildlife predictors...here are some predictions for this year’s winter snowfall in North Carolina. Snow in North CarolinaFree for commercial use, Pixabay.
CBS Denver

Steamboat Ski Resort Delays Opening Day Until Nov. 27 Due To ‘Unseasonably Warm Fall’

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Steamboat Ski Resort has delayed its opening to Nov. 27 due to an unseasonably warm fall. The ski resort has only received 26 inches of snow since Oct. 1. (credit: CBS) “Anyone who has been in Steamboat, or has been anxiously watching our mountain cameras, knows that mother nature hasn’t been cooperating this pre-season,” said Dave Hunter, vice president of resort operations for Steamboat Ski Resort, in a statement. “Normally this time of year we have more than 20 inches of snowfall- that has remained (not melted), a 10-20 inch mid-mountain base and 200 hours of snowmaking under our belt. This year we haven’t been able to capitalize on extended snowmaking temperatures and windows, with only 8 hours of total snowmaking. While our mountain crews have done an incredible job of pulling every magic trick out of the hat, reality is that our slopes are not ready to welcome skiers and riders.” Steamboat is looking forward to favorable snowmaking conditions this week and believe that Nov. 27 makes a more realistic opening day. Steamboat said that guests who have reservations between Nov. 20 and Nov. 26 should contact Steamboat Central Reservations.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
wcbi.com

Unseasonably warm next few days, cooler end of week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Temperatures will get close to record territory through Wednesday, but cooler air settles back in to end the week. TUESDAY: Expect scattered clouds in the morning with mostly sunny sky conditions in the afternoon. Daytime highs will reach the upper 70s across the region, stopping just short of 80 degrees.
COLUMBUS, MS
cbs12.com

A sunny and warm Tuesday before an unsettled end to the week

Our ridge of high pressure that developed yesterday across Texas and Louisiana has now moved into Florida, bringing with it warmer and very dry air. This morning, temperatures across the state have warmed by several degrees. Instead of temperatures being in the low and mid 50s, like what we all saw to start our Monday morning, we're now back in the upper 50s and low 60s.
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Fire Danger Soars Before The Season’s First Arctic Cold Front

DENVER (CBS4)- Very warm weather for November combined with gusty winds, low humidity, and very dry soil will create critical fire danger on Tuesday. Then a dramatic change will arrive Tuesday night with temperatures plunging more than 30 degrees going into Wednesday. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Denver and almost the entire I-25 corridor in Colorado from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday. Wind gusts could reach 45 mph at times while relative humidity remains under 15%. (source: CBS) Meanwhile, temperatures will stay far above normal again on Tuesday with most neighborhood around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins reaching at...
COLORADO STATE
