A new daytime talk show hosted by Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson is hitting the syndicated marketplace, sources confirm to Deadline. The project, from Warner Bros Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures, has just been taken out and is being pitched to the major station groups for a potential fall 2022 launch. At Warner Bros, the talker is envisioned as a successor to the studio’s long-running hit The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which is in its final season. The new hopeful is executive produced by Ellen executive producers Andy Lassner and Mary Connelly and it taped a presentation on the Ellen stage as...

