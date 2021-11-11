CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Billy Joel Returning To Pittsburgh For Summer Concert

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Billy Joel will be holding a concert at PNC Park next year. The concert is happening on Thursday, August 11. The exact time of the concert is not known at this time....

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

energy941.com

Billy Joel Compares Taylor Swift To The Beatles

Billy Joel knows a thing or two about songwriting – and he’s convinced that Taylor Swift belongs in some pretty elite company. The Piano Man told USA Today that Swift was “like that generation’s Beatles”, adding “She knows music”. The 72-year-old also had high praise for Adele, calling her “a...
MUSIC
newjerseystage.com

Billy Joel Monthly Shows at MSG Return

(NEW YORK, NY) -- Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. welcomes legendary musician Billy Joel back to MSG on November 5th when his unprecedented, sold-out franchise run continues with his 120th lifetime performance. The show will mark the resumption of his record-breaking Madison Square Garden residency, which paused due to the pandemic following his 73rd consecutive monthly show.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Ledger

Billy Joel announces only Florida stadium concert: How to buy tickets

Billy Joel fans in Florida can see the piano man himself this spring. His only Florida stadium show in 2022 — announced Thursday is Saturday, March 12, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Tickets go on sale to American Express Card members from 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, through 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.
FLORIDA STATE
orlandoweekly.com

Billy Joel to headline Orlando's Camping World Stadium in March 2022

Mayor Buddy Dyer held at press conference Thursday at Camping World Stadium to announce a big-league hitmaker coming to the City Beautiful next year: Billy Joel. The "Piano Man" himself will be headline Camping World Stadium on March 12, 2022. Joel's show will be his only stadium date in Florida next year, and the first major stadium concert in Orlando since … well, quite some time.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

Journey, Billy Idol To Kick Off 2022 Tour In Pittsburgh

By: John P. Wise PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you went to high school in the 1980s, and you’re familiar with big hair, Drakkar cologne and pegged jeans, then you’ll probably be thrilled to know that Journey has just announced plans to kick off a new tour in Pittsburgh. The legendary rock band will open its “Freedom” tour in Pittsburgh in February. Special guest Billy Idol will join Journey for the first 22 shows of the tour, beginning Feb. 22 at PPG Paints Arena. Toto — remember Toto? — will then open for Journey on the remaining 18 dates of the 40-city tour, beginning April 7 in San Diego. The tour is scheduled to wrap up on May 11 in Hartford, Conn. To get warmed up for the tour, Journey is playing seven shows in Las Vegas next month. Tickets go on sale to the general public Nov. 19, but Citi cardmembers will be able to buy tickets as early as Tuesday. More ticket information can be found here, and the full tour schedule can be found here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wfav951.com

Billy Joel Returns To Madison Square Garden Tonight

Although he's played a few out of town outdoor dates, tonight (November 5th) is the night Billy Joel returns home to New York City to resume his ongoing residency at Madison Square Garden. The “Piano Man” last performed at the legendary venue on February 20th, 2020 — just before the massive covid shutdown.
MUSIC
bestclassicbands.com

Billy Joel Triumphs in Return to the Garden

It’s a venue that he has played well over 100 times. But when Billy Joel resumed his monthly Madison Square Garden residency last night (November 5, 2021), it marked the first time that he had performed there since Feb. 20, 2020. Weeks after that concert took place more than 20 months’ earlier, venues around the country – and the world – shut down due to the pandemic.
MUSIC
celebrityaccess.com

Billy Joel Returns To MSG For His 120th Performance At The Arena

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — On Friday night, legendary rock legend Billy Joel returns to New York’s Madison Square Garden for 120th lifetime show at the arena as he continues his epic run of sold-out residency dates. Joel performed in his first concert at The Garden on December 14, 1978, and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
illinoisnewsnow.com

Watch Billy Joel’s first-ever video — from 1971! — now on YouTube

On November 1, Billy Joel celebrated his 50th anniversary as a recording artist, and now he’s turning back the clock by posting his very first music video. But maybe calling it a “music video” oversells it: It’s a 1971 film of a long-haired, bearded Billy in his early twenties, sitting at a piano and playing “Everybody Loves You Now,” a track from his debut solo album Cold Spring Harbor.
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Billy Joel Returns To MSG With Classics-Packed Setlist

Billy Joel returned to New York's Madison Square Garden on Friday night (November 5th) to resume his ongoing residency at the legendary “Big Apple” venue. Billy last performed at the Garden on February 20th, 2020 — just before the massive covid shutdown. The setlist, like most of the Garden shows,...
MUSIC
myq105.com

Win Billy Joel Tickets Before You Can Buy Them

Billy Joel in his only Florida Stadium Show in 2022!. Tune in to Q105 afternoons with Mason Dixon at 520 for your chance to see Billy Joel, in concert at Camping World Stadium on Saturday, March 12, 2022!. Presales begin Monday, 11/8 at 10am. Public On Sale 11/12 at 10am....
ENTERTAINMENT
yoursun.com

Concerts return to North Port

NORTH PORT — It’s been awhile, but the North Port Concert Band performers return to the stage at 3 p.m. Sunday, with the first concert of the season scheduled. It’s set for North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd. “It’s been over 18 months since we were able...
NORTH PORT, FL

