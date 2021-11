Analyzing the complicated dynamics of power is a never-ending task. Power hangs over you, shapes you and controls you. It’s ever-changing yet completely stagnant at the same time. It grows, shifts, increases and molds. It changes the way you approach the world and the way the world approaches you. While we understand the technicalities of power and what it can make you do, it’s not until we see it at work that we understand its force; this is where “Hadestown” comes in.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 11 DAYS AGO