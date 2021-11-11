Nazis on the Run

If ever there was someone who had cause to be embittered, it would be Izzy Arbeiter, who died Friday at the age of 96. He was 14 when the German occupied his town in Plock, Poland in 1939. Soon came the ghettos, then the torturous goodbye to his parents and little brother who would be murdered at Treblinka. Arbeiter and his other brothers were marched to a slave labor camp. He contracted typhus, was brutally beaten by the Gestapo, watched other Jews murdered for sport, then ordered to clean up their blood. He was shipped to Auschwitz-Birkenau, then Stutthof concentration camp, then two more slave labor camps, and a death march towards Austria.

