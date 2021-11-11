Grand Illusion

International bestselling author Wilbur Smith died on Saturday afternoon at the age of 88, his publicist has said.“We are sorry to announce that the beloved, global bestselling author Wilbur Smith passed away unexpectedly this afternoon at his Cape Town home, with his wife Niso by his side,” wrote Smith’s office on Twitter. “We are so grateful to his millions of fans across the world who cherished his incredible writing and joined us all on his amazing adventures.”We are sorry to announce that the beloved, global bestselling author Wilbur Smith passed away unexpectedly this afternoon at his Cape Town home, with...
Comments / 0