The Mind’s Body Problem

This puzzle features enchanting book cover designs on nature-themed subjects, created by contemporary British Artist Alison Stockmarr. Stockmmarr creates collaged artworks from old books and record sleeves, found ephemera, and original photographs. Her Picture Books, 16 of which are seen on the puzzle, are carefully considered illustrated book art. Taking the original book title and cover as a starting point, she collages in detailed layers with found ephemera, reinventing the original with whimsy and beauty. Included with the puzzle is a poster of the image (9” x 12.45”).
Comments / 0